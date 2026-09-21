PNBC, AFL-CIO and Rainbow PUSH Join Forces to Launch “The People’s Revival”

Historic Faith, Labor and Civil Rights Partnership Launches Multi-State Voter Education, Mobilization and Protection Campaign September 22 in Washington, D.C.

The Progressive National Baptist Convention, Inc. (PNBC), in partnership with the AFL-CIO and Rainbow PUSH Coalition, will launch “The People’s Revival”, a national voter mobilization movement focused on voter education, voter mobilization and voter protection.

The national campaign launch will take place Tuesday, September 22, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. at Zion Baptist Church, 4850 Blagden Avenue NW, Washington, D.C. 20011. PNBC’s official campaign materials describe The People’s Revival as a multi-state get-out-the-vote initiative centered on voter education, mobilization and protection.

The partnership brings together three historic streams of American advocacy—the Black Church, organized labor and the civil rights movement—around a shared commitment to civic participation and protecting access to the ballot.

PNBC has a historic connection to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.; PNBC was King’s denominational home and platform where King spoke at every PNBC annual session until his death in 1968. Today, that legacy continues through a renewed coalition.

“This is more than a campaign. This is a movement. This is a revival of conscience, a revival of participation and a revival of the people’s determination to make their voices heard.” President Keith Byrd, Progressive National Baptist Convention

At a time of sharp national disagreement over economic priorities, voting rights and policies affecting working families and vulnerable communities, the coalition is encouraging eligible Americans to engage in the democratic process and make their voices heard at the ballot box.

The partnership also reconnects movements with a long history of collaboration. PNBC and the AFL-CIO renewed their faith-and-labor alliance in 2022 around racial and economic justice, and in 2026 PNBC announced an expanded partnership with Rainbow PUSH and the AFL-CIO focused initially on voter education, mobilization and protection.

FAITH. LABOR. CIVIL RIGHTS. ONE MOVEMENT.

The People’s Revival recognizes that the challenges confronting communities are interconnected.

The Church brings the moral voice. Labor brings the organized voice of working people. The civil rights movement brings generations of organizing experience. Together, PNBC, the AFL-CIO and Rainbow PUSH are joining their voices to encourage civic participation and protect access to the democratic process.

The AFL-CIO has separately announced plans for the 2026 election cycle to mobilize millions of union voters and train election-protection volunteers.

PNBC believes this civic work is also rooted in Christian responsibility.

“Our denomination remains committed to justice and mercy for the cause of Christ and the causes Christ championed. Our faith compels us to care for the least, the lost and the left out. And when decisions are being made that affect our families, our communities, our jobs, our schools and our future, our communities must participate and make their own voices heard.” Rev. George C. Gilbert, Jr., Cheif of Mobilization PNBC Social Action Commission

The People’s Revival will emphasize three central commitments:

VOTER EDUCATION — VOTER MOBILIZATION — VOTER PROTECTION

The movement will engage pastors, congregations, labor leaders, union members, civil rights advocates, community organizations and eligible voters.

National Campaign Launch

Tuesday, September 22, 2026 | 10:30 A.M.

Zion Baptist Church

4850 Blagden Avenue NW

Washington, D.C. 20011

A PROPHETIC PARTNERSHIP FOR THIS MOMENT

PNBC President Rev. Keith W. Byrd Sr., AFL-CIO Secretary-Treasurer Fred Redmond, and Rainbow PUSH President and CEO Yusef Jackson appeared together during PNBC’s 2026 annual gathering as the organizations discussed their expanded partnership.

The coalition represents a renewed joining of institutions that have historically connected civil rights, workers’ rights, economic justice and voting rights.

The message of The People’s Revival is simple:

We will educate.

We will organize.

We will mobilize.

We will protect the vote.

And we will encourage the people to make their voices heard.

Because democracy works best when the people participate.