Playwright shares story of survival in new play

Margaret Mahdi, playwright director for the Bronzeville The Musical play that is headed for the Apollo Theater, is honoring Father Pfleger and his church for their “great works” they have done for the community. (Photo by Chinta Strausberg)

Denise Jones, the author and playwright behind “Beyond the Door,” has channeled her traumatic past into her work, revealing the harrowing details of her upbringing in a dysfunctional West Side home. Jones was exposed to a life of incest, drug use, and a forced identity of lesbianism, a situation she describes as a living nightmare until she reached a turning point at 27 years old when she found solace in her faith.

Her story is one of survival in the face of overwhelming adversity. Jones recounts how her mother introduced her to heroin as a child and how she was sexually abused by her grandfather and uncle within her own home. Her bisexual mother, who assumed a male role, taught her to conceal the abuse. “I was told to keep my mouth shut. It was our secret,” Jones recalled during an interview on WVON on Sunday, August 11th.

When asked how she coped, Jones admitted, “I didn’t cope with the pain, because it transferred from under my grandmother’s roof to under my mother’s, where it intensified. My mother was both bisexual and a drug addict.”

Jones explained that her mother’s addiction and lifestyle only compounded her trauma. At 12 years old, she was introduced to heroin, marking the beginning of a long battle with drug dependence. “I used drugs to numb the pain,” Jones said, adding that she lived as a lesbian for 17 years, during which she engaged in various criminal activities.

Her life spiraled further as she broke into homes, robbed people, and faced the possibility of 60 years in prison. Despite this, she credits her survival to the grace of God, reflecting on how faith played a crucial role in her transformation. “I grew up in a home filled with gambling, alcoholism, and abuse,” she said, describing how she had to drop out of school at a young age to take care of her siblings.

Reflecting on a moment of clarity, Jones described sitting in a garage, addicted to heroin and crack cocaine, with abscesses covering her body. “I had reached rock bottom,” she said. Inspired by her mother’s transformation after finding faith, Jones sought help and committed to changing her life in 1986. Her decision to turn to the church was a pivotal moment that led to her recovery and eventual success in life.

Her message to others who may be experiencing similar abuse or addiction is simple: “Talk. It’s the only way to regain your power and find freedom.” Jones encourages others to speak out, to reclaim their lives from those who have caused them harm.

Jones did not return to education until she earned her GED in 1993. She later achieved a Bachelor’s degree in Human Services from National Louis University in 2007 and a Master’s degree in Non-Profit Management from Spertus Institute in 2009.

The play, “Beyond the Door,” is Jones’s effort to inspire hope and change in others who have endured similar experiences. “I wrote this play to show that you don’t have to remain bound by your past,” she explained. Jones is also the owner of Diamond 7 Enterprises, Inc., a commercial cleaning company, and the author of “Who Said It Couldn’t Be Done: A Diamond from the Rough.”

The play will be performed at the Baffes Theater at the Beverly Arts Center, located at 2407 W. 111th St. in Chicago. Showtimes are Friday, September 13th at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, September 14th at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, September 15th at 3 p.m. For more information, call 708.932.6417.