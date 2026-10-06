Players in “Mouse” film can’t get a break for all the scheming and scamming.

Between stealing bicycles and breaking into cars, Denny’s only social outlet is spending time with his mother who loves reading correspondence from their Japanese family overseas.

Denny’s loneliness pushes him to sign up for a pen pal service from a classified ad. He begins writing letters to a woman named Tess, whom he develops feelings for, but lies to about his nonexistent wealth and success.

Unbeknownst to Denny (who is the main character played by writer-director Kenny Riches), the pen pal service is a scheme Tess and her real-life boyfriend, Maury, operate to take advantage of the lonely. Tess and Maury find themselves in financial trouble of their own and decide to travel to Denny to take him for all he’s worth. Upon arrival they find that things aren’t what they seemed in Denny’s letters.

This film took one fake turn after another to end up being a tragic mess.

No one is whom they pretend to be. One catfish ride after another. Denny is the lonely type and expert at stealing bicycles, which he turns around and sells at his lawn sales—until his ruse is discovered.

He leaves his elderly mom home at night alone, and other times brings her food that may or may not have been stolen.

Tessa checks on a safety deposit box as part of her scheme as a pen pal to lonely souls.

But his nonchalant demeanor places him in a position that he has mouse-like traits—quiet and sneaky.

Or, as the title suggests, “mouse” could refer to the cat and mouse game that Tess and Maury are running on Denny.

He’s a thief in more ways than one. He rifles through a car and learns the rich owner’s identity. Now he’s so into Tess that this is where it gets tragic and tricky. He must produce tangibles for her if he’s going to impress her.

But if he knew what he would later learn, he would know that she’s pulling a scam on him, as well.

The guy who owns the nice, burglarized car has an equally as nice home. Denny takes in a new identity to impress Tess. Catastrophe after bloody catastrophe ends up not too well for all concerned.

Written and directed by Kenny Riches. Starring Kenny Riches, Sarah Coffey and Kimball Farley.

Items to note: Personal Asian American Perspective: While the story is fictional, its emotional foundation draws from Riches’ experience navigating his Japanese and American identities. His real-life mother plays Denny’s mother, bringing an intimate family connection to the film.

Denny is fabulous as a petty criminal in “Mouse,” a film that mimics “A Simple Plan,” NOTHING IS SIMPLE‼️

Crime Without Easy Heroes: With morally complicated characters and steadily mounting suspense, “Mouse” examines how the pursuit of status and connection can blur the line between self-invention and self-deception.

Look for “Mouse” to come your way at a local theater.