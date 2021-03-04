Planned Parenthood Illinois Action Addresses Black Maternal Health With Congresswoman Lauren Underwood Friday March 5 At 5:30 P.M.

Event is Part of PPIA’s Activist University Series and Kicks Off Women’s History Month

Planned Parenthood Illinois Action (PPIA) proudly announces a special Activist University Extra Credit session featuring Congresswoman Lauren Underwood on Friday, March 5 at 5:30 p.m. Kicking off Women’s History Month, this virtual conversation with Congresswoman Underwood will address her Black Maternal Health Momnibus Act of 2021 and PPIA’s Black Organizing Program policy agenda, aimed at improving Black maternal health outcomes. The session is free and open to the public. Advance registration is required at bit.ly/ActU-ExtraCredit.

Black Organizing Program Manager Michael Morgan will speak with Congresswoman Underwood about her Momnibus Act which, when passed, will comprehensively address every dimension of the maternal health crisis in America. Passing the Momnibus Act is vital to improving the lives and outcomes for people giving birth in Illinois and across the nation.

Morgan will also discuss PPIA’s support of legislation designed to improve Black maternal health statewide, including increased access to doula services, expanding Medicaid’s coverage of home visits for postpartum people, requiring implicit bias training for health care professionals, and other crucial services.

Activist University was a virtual eight-week series that ran January 12 through March 2, 2021, and was designed to help supporters understand the political system and acquire the tools needed to take action on issues such as sexual education, improving health outcomes for Black mothers, increasing funding for family planning services, and repealing the Parental Notice of Abortion Act.