Pittsburgh City Council Passes CROWN Act, Providing Protection Against Hairstyle Discrimination

By KDKA-TV News Staff

Pittsburgh City Council has unanimously passed a bill protecting people from discrimination based on their hairstyle.

Mayor Bill Peduto submitted the CROWN Act earlier this month, which stands for “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair” Act.

The bill will now go back to Peduto’s desk for his signature.

Peduto’s motivation for introducing the bill was part of Pittsburgh’s Gender Equity Commission’s 2019 report that suggested the city is the most inequitable for Black women when it comes to personal, professional, housing and educational outcomes.

The bill would provide legal recourse for individuals that experience discrimination due to their hairstyles.

Those looking to make claims of discrimination will be able to report the case to the city’s Commission on Human Relations.

California, Colorado, and New Jersey have passed similar legislation.

Allegheny County Council also passed the CROWN Act Tuesday.

This article originally appared on CBS Pittsburgh.