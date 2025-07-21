What is power? This elusive aspect of life is one of the most sought after “non-physical commodities” in the world, and it means different things to different people. Sample sources defining “power” read “A person or organization that is strong or influential within a particular context, a supernatural being, deity, or force; physical strength and force exerted by something or someone; the magnifying capacity of a lens; driven by electrical energy; move or travel with great speed or force; direct (something, especially a ball) with great force); and other ideas that convey the meaning of power.
Understanding the Pitfalls of Power Hoarding is essential in recognizing how power dynamics can affect interpersonal relationships and organizational structures.
One of the best depictions of the meaning of power is offered in physics: “the rate at which work is done or energy is transferred or transformed.” That pretty much sums it up. Power is an enabler; too much, as well as too little, has consequences.
Power is a key component of personal success. It is not an equal opportunity concept, however. People with differing power quotients are bound to generate problems when in the vicinity of those who have power deficits. And people who possess more “power” than others are sometimes motivated to become bullies.
The concept of power is very important to the success or failure of individuals AND groups! Let’s take the race issue, for example. When people possess differing power quotients, the one with the higher quotient will almost always tend to dominate the one with less power. Racism, especially in America, has demonstrated this idea to a great extent, that American Black people have been victims of racism-generated power drainage!
Sexism has a similar consequence. Misogyny has a great deal of its origin in the unequal distribution of gender-related power. In American society, men tend to have the lion’s share of what people identify as power. This often causes a sociological imbalance seen in divorce, broken homes, and overall family dysfunction.
An imbalance of power is also at the nexus of global politics. The various “isms” (i.e., socialism, communism, capitalism, etc.) result in sociological inequities that over time can end up being used as mechanisms of abuse revealed by the obscene differences in economic access among human populations.
Ultimately, the uneven distribution of power results in a consequent unevenness in the availability of economic resources. Unfortunately, people who possess more power than others tend to maltreat those who don’t have quite as much. This is due to a misplaced sense of value in our societies.
Power, or its misuse, is a key determinate in the success or failure of a society. This can clearly be seen when the machinations against poor Black people in America are assessed. Ultimately, there is a positive correlation between the amount of money possessed by individuals, groups, communities, etc., and the power they possess. Poor communities automatically end up with poor outcomes in a society that values money over people.
With this said, it must be understood that inequities in the use and/or abuse of power can be offset if members of the society would come to understand the proper use of that commodity. When misused it will almost always result in sociological, economic, and even psychological turmoil. This can readily be seen by the fact that possessing a boatload of money with its attendant power doesn’t guarantee happiness. There are rich and powerful people who are so unhappy that some of them have actually “unalived” themselves.
As we look around today, the misuse and imbalance of power is responsible for the unraveling of the American democratic experiment. The use of power, especially that of “persuasion,” has become a propaganda weapon resulting in people voting against their own interests.
Ultimately, as we assess the current state of affairs in the U.S. today it becomes apparent that the country will continue in a downward spiral if the pitfalls of power hoarding are not addressed. The more lopsided the society becomes due to this unequal distribution of power, the more chaos and heartbreak will ensue. The Black community can especially benefit from understanding the proper use of collaborative power, which could go a long way in helping to better the overall lives of community residents. Aluta continua.
