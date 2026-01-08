DETROIT — A competitive three quarters unraveled in the fourth as the Chicago Bulls struggled to match Detroit’s physicality and efficiency down the stretch, falling 108–93 to the Detroit Pistons Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena.

The loss dropped the Bulls to 17–20 on the season and marked their second straight defeat, while Detroit improved to 28–9, strengthening its hold atop the Central Division.

Chicago entered the final period trailing by just three points after a spirited third-quarter push, but Detroit opened the fourth with a decisive run that exposed the Bulls’ offensive inconsistency and turnover issues. The Pistons outscored Chicago 32–16 in the final quarter, turning a close contest into a comfortable home win.

Ayo Dosunmu led the Bulls with a team-high 24 points on an efficient 10-of-15 shooting, providing one of the few steady offensive sparks throughout the night. Nikola Vučević added 20 points and 16 rebounds, recording a double-double that kept Chicago competitive inside, while Matas Buzelis finished with 20 points, knocking down four three-pointers.

Despite those individual performances, the Bulls never found a sustained offensive rhythm. Chicago committed 17 turnovers, which Detroit converted into easy transition opportunities, and the Bulls were held to just nine free-throw attempts for the game.

Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart delivered a dominant performance in the paint, scoring a game-high 31 points on 14-of-17 shooting while anchoring the Pistons’ interior defense. Stewart’s physical presence disrupted Chicago’s half-court sets and helped Detroit control the tempo late.

The Pistons also benefited from balanced contributions across the lineup. Ausar Thompson chipped in 11 points and eight rebounds, while Duncan Robinson hit four three-pointers to stretch the floor. Detroit shot 48.9 percent from the field and controlled the glass when it mattered most, finishing with a 39–45 rebounding edge.

Chicago showed resilience earlier in the game. After trailing by six at halftime, the Bulls came out aggressive in the third quarter, using improved ball movement and perimeter shooting to briefly take the lead. Dosunmu and Buzelis combined for 18 points in the period, and Vučević facilitated from the high post, helping Chicago score 27 points in the quarter.

But the momentum was short-lived. Detroit tightened its defense in the fourth, forcing rushed shots and contested looks. The Bulls managed just six made field goals in the final 12 minutes and went scoreless for nearly four minutes during a critical stretch that allowed the Pistons to pull away.

Kevin Huerter finished with eight points and four assists for Chicago, while Tre Jones struggled from the field, scoring six points on 1-of-7 shooting but dishing out a team-high 12 assists. Patrick Williams added six points off the bench, but the Bulls received limited scoring from their reserves overall.

Chicago also played without several key contributors, including Coby White, who was sidelined with calf injury management, and Josh Giddey, who remains out with a hamstring strain. The lack of backcourt depth was evident late as Detroit applied pressure and forced turnovers.

The loss underscored ongoing challenges for the Chicago Bulls, particularly on the road, where they fell to 7–10 this season. While Chicago has shown flashes of offensive cohesion in recent weeks, consistency remains elusive against top-tier Eastern Conference opponents.

The Bulls will have little time to dwell on the defeat. They return home for a Thursday night matchup against Miami, looking to regroup and halt their current slide as the schedule tightens heading deeper into January.