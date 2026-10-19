Pink Tie Affair marks 15 years fighting breast cancer

A Northwest Indiana organization born from one woman’s battle with an aggressive form of breast cancer will celebrate 15 years of advocacy, education and support when Laini Fluellen Charities brings its signature fundraising gala back to Gary this week.

The 15th Annual Pink Tie Affair Gala will be held Friday, October 23, 2026, beginning at 6 p.m. at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary. The crystal anniversary celebration will raise money to support breast cancer research, education and assistance for patients, with particular attention to triple-negative breast cancer, or TNBC.

The evening will be hosted by Emmy Award-winning ABC 7 Chicago anchor Diane Pathieu and will feature live music by Nu Agenda. David Bochnowski, attorney and former CEO of Peoples Bank, and his wife, Ann Marie Bochnowski, will serve as honorary chairs.

Diane Pathieau, ABC 7 News Anchor, LFC Pink Tie Affair 15th Anniversary Host.

The milestone comes as Laini Fluellen Charities continues a mission that began in 2009 and grew from the experience of its namesake, Laini Fluellen.

Fluellen discovered a breast lump at age 35 in 2006, according to the organization’s history. She initially believed it was a benign cyst and delayed seeking medical care while uninsured. By the time she obtained health insurance through a new job, the lump had grown considerably. She was ultimately diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer. Fluellen lived for nearly three years beyond her initial prognosis and used part of that time to raise awareness about TNBC before dying at age 39.

Her experience became the inspiration for Laini Fluellen Charities, founded in 2009 by breast cancer survivors and family members and friends who had supported loved ones through diagnosis and treatment. The organization focuses much of its work on Black and Hispanic women who face heightened risks associated with TNBC.

“As we celebrate this remarkable 15-year milestone and the enduring impact of the Pink Tie Gala, I am filled with tremendous pride and gratitude for the many ways Laini’s legacy continues to live, grow, and make a meaningful difference in the lives of others,” said Diane Artis, Laini’s mother and chairperson of the LFC board.

Artis said what began as an effort to honor her daughter’s life has developed into a broader movement supporting cancer research, patients and families while increasing awareness about the disease.

The organization says its grassroots fundraising has generated more than $200,000 since 2009 to improve outcomes for people at high risk for TNBC in Northwest Indiana and the Chicago area. LFC says its advocacy has also helped make five TNBC research studies available at local hospitals.

This year’s Pink Tie Affair has set an ambitious goal: LFC says it hopes to raise $100,000 to support local TNBC initiatives. The money will help subsidize mammograms for patients in need, support TNBC research through the Community Cancer Research Foundation, provide Beth’s Bags to newly diagnosed breast cancer patients and offer free Know Your Lemons breast-health education classes.

Beth’s Bags provide journals, planners and other resources to newly diagnosed patients and honor the late Beth Brantley Paschal, a TNBC patient. LFC also provides small financial donations to cancer patients and family members to assist with expenses.

The organization’s Know Your Lemons initiative teaches participants to recognize signs of breast cancer and understand the screening process. LFC is among the Midwest educators certified to teach the program.

Guests participate in the crowd-pleasing Heads & Tails game during the 2025 Laini Fluellen Charities Pink Tie Affair Gala. The annual fundraiser returns October 23 for its 15th anniversary celebration at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. (Photo courtesy of Laini Fluellen Charities)

The gala will also recognize individuals and organizations for community service and breast cancer advocacy.

This year’s Ulysses “Junior” Bridgeman Community Advocate Award will honor Northwest Indiana chapters of three historically Black sororities for their work supporting breast cancer initiatives: Eta Kappa Omega and Sigma Phi Omega chapters of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.; Gary Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.; and Alpha Sigma Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.

Dr. Anatasia Siatras, a radiologist with Methodist Hospitals, will receive the Medical Professional of the Year Award. Cheryl D. Watts, founder of Cindy Girls, Inc., will receive the Tranece Artis Trailblazer Award for work supporting breast cancer survivors and “thrivers,” as well as people affected by domestic violence.

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is again serving as lead sponsor.

“Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is proud to once again serve as Lead Sponsor of the Pink Tie Gala and to celebrate this remarkable 15-year milestone with Laini Fluellen Charities,” Hard Rock President Matt Schuffert said.

The gala has grown into a substantial community gathering. LFC reports that previous in-person Pink Tie Affair galas have drawn about 400 guests. With this year’s event at Hard Rock, the organization says it has the capacity to potentially double that attendance.

Individual tickets are $125. According to LFC, proceeds support patient services, research funding and community education programs.

The organization says the celebration ultimately remains rooted in the experience of the young woman whose name it carries — and in transforming her battle with breast cancer into resources that may help other families facing the disease.

For tickets and additional information, visit lfcharities.org/pinktieaffair/.