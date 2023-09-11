Pilsen Neighbors and Partnering Organizations host the 9th Driver’s License Reinstatement Expo

Pilsen Neighbors Community Council is hosting the 9th Driver’s License Reinstatement Expo, along with support from the Illinois Secretary of State, the Cook County Public Defender, the Cook County Clerk, the Cook County Circuit Court, the Chicago Bar Association, the City of Chicago, and Malcolm X College.

The Driver’s License Reinstatement Expo serves as an event in which cook county residents to receive free legal consultation with our group of volunteer attorneys, and begin the process to reinstate their driver’s license once the individuals go through a screening process to qualify. The interested individuals need to register at pilsenneighbors.org/drle. Once qualified, they will be able to have their case reviewed by a judge and possibly have their driver’s license reinstated on-site.

It is important to note that Pilsen Neighbors is the only organization that hosts an event with free admission where traffic court is held during the weekend outside of the six traffic court locations.

The expo will take place on Saturday, September 16th at Malcolm X College. During the previous eight Driver’s License Reinstatement Expos, over 5000 people have received these services, and many participants have been able to reinstate their driving privileges.

WHAT: 9th Driver’s License Reinstatement Expo

WHEN: Saturday, September 16th, 2023, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm.

WHERE: Malcolm X College, 1900 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago IL 60612, only available entrance is through Wolcott Ave.

About Pilsen Neighbors Community Council (PNCC)

Pilsen Neighbors Community Council (PNCC) is a nonprofit organization established in 1954. The mission of PNCC is to work to establish policies and practices in Pilsen and the Southwest side areas in Chicago to establish justice and equity by investing in the development of community leaders through leadership training and action. PNCC is part of Gamaliel, a grassroots network of non-partisan, faith-based organizations in 17 U.S. states, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

