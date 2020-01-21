Pilot with ‘anger issues’ busted for racist graffiti in airport bathroom

By Ben Feuerherd, New York Post

A commercial airline pilot dealing with “anger issues” was arrested in Florida for allegedly scrawling racist graffiti in an airport bathroom.

James Ellis Dees, who was fired by Endeavor Air after his arrest, was busted for writing “NO S—S” and “NO N—S” — anti-Hispanic and anti-black slurs — in bathrooms and elevators at the Tallahassee Airport, CNN reported.

Dees also invoked the president’s campaign slogan with the graffiti, writing “#MAGA” in one of the tags, according to the report.

Dees was questioned by police after security footage from the elevator showed him writing on the wall, and admitted to being the racist vandal.

He told police that he’d been going through a “really tough time” and that he had “anger issues.”

Police released him after questioning, and Dees left to fly a plane, but eventually got off after determining he was “not in the right state of mind to fly a plane,” according to CNN.

Dees pleaded not guilty in a court appearance after being hit with criminal mischief charges.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.