Pick 4 Draws Quad 4s — Pays out over $6.9 million to thousands of Illinois lottery players

If your lucky number is four and you played Pick 4 yesterday, you may want to check your tickets — you could be one of the thousands of Illinois Lottery players who won a share of more than $6.9 million in total prizes.

The winning numbers for the Pick 4 evening drawing on Wednesday, August 6, were 4-4-4-4, with a FIREBALL number of 2.

This exciting number combination sparked a statewide windfall. Nearly 3,200 winning tickets were sold for the drawing, with more than 2,700 players taking home a cool $2,500. The largest prize of $30,000 was won by an iLottery player.

The last time a quad appeared in Pick 4 was in June 2024.

Retailers who sold winning tickets are also sharing in the celebration, earning a 1% selling bonus based on the prize amount of each winning ticket sold at their location.

Winners have one year from the draw date to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to sign the back of their ticket and store it in a safe place until they are ready to claim their prize.

Pick 3 and Pick 4 plus FIREBALL are Illinois-only games with two draws daily. To play both Pick 3 and Pick 4 games, players can select their numbers and a style of play, and then choose the amount they would like to wager on the draw. Pick 3 and Pick 4 drawings are conducted daily at 12:40 PM and 9:22 PM CST.

