Phenomenal woman and mother Ora Ellen Rozelle remembered

Ora Ellen Rozelle, a beacon of love, faith, and resilience, passed away on December 6, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Born on November 30, 1934, to Elsie and William Everett Rozelle, Ora’s life was a testament to her strength and dedication to her family and faith.

As an alumna of Summer High School, Ora’s beautiful soprano voice led her choir to two Missouri state championships. Her commitment to faith was evident in her studies at the Freeman Rozelle Bible School. Ora’s life was marked by her unwavering devotion to her family, raising ten children, including a set of triplets and two sets of twins. She was the proud mother to Brian, Jeffrey, Sr., Ellen, Eric, Marsha, Margo, Lee, Joel, Janine and Jason.

Ora’s professional life was as diverse as it was impactful. She served as a supervisor at St. Ann Nursing Home, operated a home daycare for fifteen years, and brought joy to many through her family’s shoe store, “My Shoe Store.”

Ora came to saving faith in the LORD as an adult. She grew a great love of Jesus enjoying prayer, attending church and Bible study. She was baptized at Blessed Hope Bible Church and prior to her passing was a member of Tower Grove Baptist Church. Known as a prayer warrior, she was dedicated to evangelism, with a heartfelt desire to see her entire family in heaven.

Her charitable spirit shone through her work with the Women’s Missionary Union (WMU) at Tower Grove Baptist Church, supported the ministry for people with disabilities, and her passion for helping the needy and especially single mothers. Ora’s annual Christmas luncheon for women in ministry was a highlight for many. She also was devoted to supporting food pantries throughout her community.

Ora’s interests were as varied as her talents. She loved classical music, opera, jazz, musicals, and art. A true DIY enthusiast, she excelled in sewing, painting, upholstering, and crafts. Her artistic flair extended to interior design, and she made clothes for herself and her children until they reached college. She was a bird watching enthusiast and was admired for lush and beautiful gardens. Spending time in her garden brought her immense joy and peace.

A lifelong learner, she believed she could teach herself anything. Her love for “Wheel of Fortune,” “Jeopardy,” and hosting epic holiday events were well known, as were her legendary fruit cakes and apple pies.

Ora leaves behind a legacy of love and faith, she is survived by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, brother, cousins and devoted friends. One of her favorite Bible verses was, 1 Peter 2:9-10, But you are a chosen people, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, God’s special possession, that you may declare the praises of him who called you out of darkness into his wonderful light” encapsulates the light she brought to the world. She will be deeply missed but forever be remembered for her generous spirit, unwavering faith, dedication to family and the profound impact she had on everyone she touched.

Ora Rozelle was preceded in death by two sons, Brian and Eric. She leaves behind one brother, John Everett Rozelle (spouse Judith Sol-Dyess); eight children, Jeffrey Rozelle, Sr. (spouse Joyce); Ellen Rozelle Turner (spouse Donald); Margo Rozelle; Marsha Rozelle; Lee Rozelle Thomas (spouse Warren); Joel Rozelle (spouse Poulina); Janine Rozelle; and Jason Rozelle. Ten grandchildren, Blair McGee (spouse Michael Lawson); Carlton McGee, Jr. (spouse Yeonju Jo); Meghan McGee; Taylor Thomas Gideon (spouse William); Damien Rose (spouse Gabrielle); Brandon Rozelle; Paris Rozelle; Nicole Rozelle Jordan (spouse David); Jeffrey Rozelle, Jr.; and Robera Rozelle. Ten great-grandchildren, Jazmynn Rozelle, J’la Rozelle, Jeffrey Rozelle III, Ave Jordan, Zachary “Ziggy” Jordan, Gabrielle McGee, Connor Lawson, Micah Lawson, Xavier Holmes, Jayden Brazle and a host of loving cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services for Ora Ellen Rozelle will be held Saturday, December 23, 2023, at Tower Grove Church, 4257 Magnolia Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri. The Visitation is from 10:00-11:00 a.m. and the Funeral is from 11:00-12:30 p.m., with the burial immediately following at Bellerive Gardens Cemetery, 740 N. Mason Road, St. Louis, Missouri.