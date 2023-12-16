Pfleger’s annual ‘Operation Blessings’ feeds 2,100 people

FATHER MICHAEL PFLEGER pictured greeting members of the public as they arrived to recieve the free dinners.(Photo by Chinta Strausberg)

Located in a food desert community, Father Michael L. Pfleger’s annual “Operation Blessings” dinner giveaway was a success late Tuesday, December 12th. Pfleger and his volunteers gave away 2,100 hot dinners including dessert and a beverage, but he said no one in America should be hungry or homeless.

“Hunger and homelessness go hand-in-hand,” Father Pfleger told the Chicago Crusader. At least for one night, 2,100 people won’t go to bed hungry.

“Welcome, Merry Christmas, right this way,” Father Pfleger could be heard saying all evening from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the BJ’s Market and Bakery, located at 79th and Racine, owned by John and Hank Meyer.

Greeted by volunteers at the door, a lot of elderly people came for the free, hot, chicken dinner some using canes, others depending on their loved ones for physical support. Children came too clutching their plastic bags of dinner and anxiously getting their banana pudding and pop.

FATHER MICHAEL PFLEGER, Jasmine McCalpin, former Senator Collins, and CFD Commissioner Annette Nance Holt. (Photo by Chinta Strausburg) JASMINE MCCALPIN DIRECTS a woman to the exit with her free hot dinner. (Photo by Chinta Strausburg)

There was a steady stream of young and older people who came to Pfleger’s “Operation Blessings” who were grateful to get a free, homecooked chicken dinner that included buttered mashed potatoes, green beans, baked chicken, banana pudding and a beverage of their choice.

Once they received their dinner from one of four volunteers including former Senator Jacqueline Collins, Jasmine McCalpin, and Chicago Fire Department Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt, they were directed to station number two where they received a cup of banana pudding.

From there, guests were directed to the beverage station where they had a choice of beverages and then exited the restaurant.

But hunger and homeless issues continue to trouble Father Pfleger who has for years fed the homeless living under Chicago’s viaducts and in tent cities along the expressways.

CHILDEREN WERE ALSO among the many who received a free dinner. (Photo by Chinta Strausburg) Little girl with her dad leaving with free dinner. (Photo by Chinta Strausburg)

He has now adopted more than 50 migrants and has rented several apartments for Haitian and Venezuelan migrants. Father Pfleger has partnered with Northwestern Hospital, which will bring a van to St. Sabina Church, 1210 W. 78th Place on Thursday, December 14th, where staff will give free physical exams to anyone.

When asked why he hosts the annual “Operation Blessings” event every year and how can hunger and homelessness be eliminated, Father Pfleger said, “We’re here because we want everybody in the community to know that we care for them, we value them….

“Nobody in this country should be worried about whether they will eat or where they are going to sleep,” Father Pfleger told the Chicago Crusader. Shame on America that we have so many people hungry and homeless.”

FORMER STATE SENATOR Jacqueline Collins helps distribute free meals. (Photo by Chinta Strausburg) JOHN AND BROTHER, Hank Meyer, Co-Owners of BJ’s Market & Bakery. (Photo by Chinta Strausburg)

Pfleger said both hunger and homelessness can be eliminated, this nation can do it. “We give billions of dollars to Ukraine and Israel and can spend the same to end hunger and homelessness in America. They can do it not because they don’t have the resources. They don’t have the will, and it’s time to demand the will,” Father Pfleger said.

When asked why the owners of BJ’s Market and Bakery hosted the free dinner giveaway every year, John Meyer and his brother, Hank, said it is for the community and their love for Father Pfleger.