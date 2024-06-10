Pfleger: Trump goes home, but brothers go to jail 

“Time to end double-tiered justice system”

The fallout from the conviction of former President Donald Trump had Father Michael Pfleger steaming on Sunday, June 2, when he called for an end to the double-tiered criminal justice system that allegedly discriminates against Black offenders and gives a get-out-of-jail card to people like Trump.

Pfleger was upset that Trump, found guilty by a jury of his peers of 34 counts of falsifying business records connected to his reported one-night stand with porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, was not immediately taken into custody and was allowed to leave the courtroom.

Pfleger wanted his congregation to understand that by a jury of his peers Trump was not just found guilty on all 34 counts, but he reminded them that Trump “walked out of the courtroom and went home.”

Venting his outrage, Pfleger said, “He can still vote. He can still run for the presidency of the United States, but brothers out here in Auburn Gresham and Englewood who get convicted of one felony count, they send them to the County, (Jail) or they can’t get a job any place because they have a record,” bellowed Pfleger.

“So, they can’t get a job, but he can run for president. Look at the bigger issue here,” he further cautioned parishioners. Pfleger referred to Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, under fire for having a flag hanging upside down outside his home, which he has blamed on his wife. The flag hung in such a manner is indicative of being in support of the January 6 attack on the Capitol Building.

“He can fly a flag upside down at his house supporting the January 6 [insurrection], and he can sit on the Supreme Court of the United States of America,” Pfleger told his congregation.

In yet another comparison of the unequal justice system, Pfleger turned his attention to Colin Kaepernick, a former football quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers.

“Colin Kaepernick just takes a knee (for justice), and he’s white-balled forever playing for the NFL. Oh, say can you see…,” Pfleger said, referring to the U.S. national anthem.

“The double-tiered justice system of this country must be dealt with,” he told a cheering congregation.

Later, on WVON’s “ON THE CASE” talk show, Kent College of Law Professor Harold J. Krent said in terms of the conditions under which Trump was released, typically a non-violent offender would not be incarcerated pending sentencing. Trump is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday, July 11.