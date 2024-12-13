Pfleger celebrates 100th birthday of ‘Queen Mother’ Gladys Haynes

Promises made, promises kept. Father Michael L. Pfleger honored the 100th birthday of Gladys Haynes on Sunday, December 8, marking a milestone as the first member in his 49-year pastoral career to reach the century mark.

Anticipating this special day, Pfleger, who serves as pastor of St. Sabina Church, Hyde Park, crowned Haynes as “Queen Mother.” He declared, “Since I have no First Lady, I hereby crown you Queen Mother Gladys, and we love you.” He commended Haynes for her unwavering faith and dedication to weekly worship services.

“This is a joyous and historic day,” Pfleger told a packed McMahon Hall at St. Sabina. He added it was a proud moment for both himself and the church to celebrate Haynes, the youngest and only daughter of seven siblings, who was born in Chicago.

The hall was transformed with pink, gold, and white decorations, including a banner that read, “100 Years Blessed & Loved,” designed by St. Sabina’s Minister of Youth, Jacinta Warnie. Family members, including Haynes’ 71-year-old younger brother, Michael McClinton, attended the celebration along with his daughter, her husband, and their son. A granddaughter placed a small crown on Haynes’ head, adding to the moment’s joy.

Pfleger praised Haynes, who joined St. Sabina in 1990, for her loyal attendance and role as a cherished member of the congregation. Sitting between her brother and granddaughter, Haynes expressed her gratitude. “I love you, Father Pfleger, and the family of St. Sabina. I am grateful for the love and appreciation of my membership.”

In a brief interview, McClinton reflected on the celebration and his bond with his sister. “This party is wonderful,” he said, describing Haynes as the beloved only sister among six brothers.

Former Illinois Sen. Jacqueline Y. Collins presented Haynes with proclamations and letters from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson. Alderman Lamont Robinson (4th) provided a resolution, and State Rep. Kam Buckner (D-26th) gave a Certificate of Recognition. Collins described Haynes as an inspirational centenarian, saying, “It was an honor to recognize and celebrate Mother Gladys Haynes, this amazing centenarian and woman of faith who both inspires and uplifts us all with her wisdom, love, and grace.”

St. Sabina member Isabel Glass, who joined the church in 1992, shared fond memories of driving Haynes to church and occasionally taking her home. When Glass approached Haynes during the celebration, Haynes’ eyes lit up as she reached out warmly. “She is such a lovely person,” Glass said.

Longtime friend Deborah Sanders lauded Haynes for her sharp mind and impeccable style. “She’s a loving and smart person who loves the church and the Lord. She always says, ‘God did it,’” Sanders told the Chicago Crusader. Sanders added that her son, Earnest Sanders, used to pick Haynes up for church.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are approximately 53,000 centenarians living in the United States, including over 1,500 in Illinois, making Haynes part of an extraordinary demographic.