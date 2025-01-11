Peters sworn in during 104th General Assembly inauguration

Illinois Senate Democratic Caucus

SPRINGFIELD — State Senator Robert Peters (D-Chicago) was sworn in to represent the 13th District on Wednesday as the Illinois Senate officially began the 104th General Assembly. He released the following statement:

“I am honored to continue serving my constituents and to fight for a more just and fair Illinois. This new session gives us the opportunity to confront the systemic challenges our communities face and make meaningful progress for working families across the state.

“My priorities this term include reforming our criminal and juvenile justice systems, advocating for workers’ rights, expanding affordable housing opportunities and advancing social justice matters.

“The public has made it clear that we must look out for their financial and economic needs. I’m eager to work with my colleagues to address these challenges and deliver solutions that reflect the values of our district and state, ensuring every resident can thrive.”