Peters measure to lower energy costs, create jobs

A new initiative that would revolutionize how Illinois communities heat and cool their homes and businesses – while also cutting costs and creating new job opportunities – is on the horizon, thanks to State Senator Robert Peters, with a focus on lower energy costs.

“Illinois has an opportunity to lead the way in energy innovation while making it possible for working families to see real savings on their utility bills, thereby achieving lower energy costs,” said Peters (D-Chicago). “This bill invests in our communities, supports good-paying jobs and prioritizes the transition to cost-effective, sustainable heating and cooling solutions.”

Under Peters’ measure, Illinois electric and gas utilities would have to propose up to three pilot thermal energy network projects, with at least one located in an economically disadvantaged community. These networks would deliver non-combustible thermal energy, reducing dependence on traditional fossil fuels, and providing more stable and predictable heating and cooling costs for customers, ultimately contributing to lower energy costs.

Beyond lowering costs, the bill would protect workers by requiring labor agreements that support union jobs, ensuring those building and maintaining these networks are paid fair wages. It also would mandate strong consumer protections, requiring the Illinois Commerce Commission to oversee projects to guarantee customers never pay more than they would have otherwise, promoting cleaner energy, good jobs and economic relief for families across the state.

“This initiative extends beyond energy – it’s about fairness,” said Peters. “No one should have to choose between paying their utility bill and putting food on the table. Investing in modern infrastructure such as this helps make energy more affordable and creates jobs of the future.”

Senate Bill 2258 passed the Senate Energy and Public Utilities Committee Friday.

