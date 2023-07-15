Most people don’t realize there wouldn’t be Rock & Roll if it weren’t for Lloyd Price.

In 1952, Price recorded his first record, “Lawdy Miss Clawdy.” Price became a crossover hit, popular with both Black and white kids, breaking down the “race records” barrier in the industry.

Lloyd was the first teenager to sell over a million records, first Black teenager to get airplay on white stations and the first artist to start his own record label. Price dreamed and achieved change through his music, manner and mindset. He defined the times and inspired people of all races and ages. Lloyd Price was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

The Studebaker Theater has organized an amazing and talented cast to bring Lloyd Price’s story to life. The voices are out of this world, and the choreography is non-stop and fantastic.

Darian Peer plays Lloyd Price at a young age. I LOVED him. Not only is his voice strong and powerful, his acting is also seamless. He brought all the emotion and feelings of Lloyd Price to the forefront. I felt as if I knew who the man was.

Saint Aubyn is the older Lloyd Price and is the narrator of his story. Coming from “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations” on Broadway, he wore out with the strength of his voice, his humor in his lines, and the emotions he brought forth.

I wish I could list each of the actors by name because the ensemble is so good, but I only have so many words.

I will mention that one of my other favorites is Stanley Wayne Mathis as Harold Logan, Lloyd’s mentor, and business partner. He really brought the character to life, and he was so real.

“Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical” is playing at the Studebaker Theater. It is an evening of great music, wonderful acting and talented actors. Definitely a must see.

I give “Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical” 4.5 out of 5 winks of the EYE.

Until next time, keep your EYE to the sky.