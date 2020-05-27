Peoples Gas encourages customers to apply for financial assistance

Peoples Gas reminds customers financial assistance is available through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and Share the Warmth program. Customers who need help paying their heating bills are encouraged to apply now.

The Community and Economic Development Association of Cook County (CEDA), which administers Share the Warmth and LIHEAP, is now open and taking applications via phone. Customers can contact one of the many intake sites for an appointment. Intake sites can be found by visiting www.cedaorg.net/2020IntakeSites on the CEDA website.

Applications for both programs are being accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information about bill payment assistance, go to IllinoisLIHEAP.com or call the LIHEAP Hotline at 877-411-9276. LIHEAP is administered in the state by the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO).

The Peoples Gas Share the Warmth program provides annual grants up to $200 for natural gas heating costs to low income customers up to 200% of the federal poverty level.

If customers do not qualify for these funds and are having difficulty paying their bill, People Gas will work with them to arrange a payment plan or discuss financial assistance options. Customers can find additional information by visiting peoplesgasdelivery.com or by calling 866-556-6001.