The Chicago Bulls stayed within striking distance for much of the night but were unable to match the New Orleans Pelicans’ execution down the stretch, falling 114–104 on Sunday, December 14, at the United Center.

After trailing by as many as 15 points, the Bulls cut the deficit to single digits in the fourth quarter before New Orleans closed the game with timely shooting and defensive stops. The loss dropped Chicago to 10–15 on the season, while the Pelicans improved to 5–22.

The game was competitive early, with the Bulls holding a narrow lead after the first quarter and trading runs through much of the first half. Chicago relied on ball movement and interior scoring to stay close, but New Orleans began to assert control late in the third quarter, pushing the pace and capitalizing on turnovers.

By the start of the fourth quarter, the Pelicans had built a double-digit advantage and maintained it through efficient half-court execution. New Orleans shot over 50 percent from the field in the final period, limiting Chicago’s opportunities to mount a sustained comeback.

Coby White led the Bulls offensively, continuing his strong stretch of play and setting the tone early with his perimeter shooting and playmaking. Nikola Vučević provided steady production in the paint, finishing with eight points and drawing defensive attention that opened looks for teammates. Kevin Huerter also contributed eight points, while Matas Buzelis and Vučević shared rebounding responsibilities as Chicago worked to keep second-chance opportunities in check.

Despite the balanced effort, the Bulls struggled to generate consistent offense in key moments. Chicago finished with 14 turnovers, several of which led directly to fast-break points for New Orleans. The Pelicans converted 12 fast-break points and controlled the tempo during critical stretches of the game.

New Orleans was led by a balanced scoring attack, with multiple players reaching double figures. Jeremiah Fears scored a team-high 10 points, while Zion Williamson added seven points and played a key role in closing out the game late, including an alley-oop finish in the final minute that helped seal the victory. Jordan Poole and Trey Murphy III also contributed timely baskets as the Pelicans maintained their lead.

After the game, Bulls head coach Billy Donovan emphasized the importance of execution and decision-making, particularly in the second half.

“We had stretches where we defended well and moved the ball, but against a team like that you can’t afford empty possessions,” Donovan said. “They were able to take advantage of mistakes, and that was the difference down the stretch.”

Donovan also noted the challenge of sustaining energy over four quarters, pointing to the Pelicans’ ability to control pace late as a key factor.

Attendance at the United Center was announced at 18,372, with fans engaged throughout a game that featured 10 lead changes and seven ties before New Orleans pulled away.

Chicago will look to regroup quickly as the schedule remains demanding. The Bulls host the Cleveland Cavaliers next before heading back on the road later in the week, continuing a stretch that will test their depth and consistency.