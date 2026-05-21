Peer Plus celebrates cancer survivors with Chicago gala

South Side organization hosts VIP Summer Experience at Columbus Park Refectory on June 7

A South Side nonprofit is turning a milestone in cancer survivorship into a day of community, healing, and celebration. Peer Plus Education & Training Advocates will host its exclusive VIP Summer Experience on Sunday, June 7, 2026, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the historic Columbus Park Refectory, 5701 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60644.

The event marks the 39th Anniversary of National Cancer Survivors’ Day — a nationally recognized occasion honoring those who have faced cancer and the communities that support them. This year’s gathering promises an afternoon of live entertainment, local vendors, health resources, and community connection set against the scenic beauty of one of Chicago’s most storied parks.

“Commemorating the 39th anniversary of National Cancer Survivors’ Day gives this year’s celebration a profound depth,” said Phyllis L. Rodgers, Founder & CEO of Peer Plus. “We aren’t just hosting an event; we are honoring the absolute triumph of the human spirit. It is an invitation for survivors to be pampered, for advocates to connect, and for our community to rally behind the life-saving education and training programs that Peer Plus provides daily.”

The premium VIP Experience will feature an array of highlights designed to entertain and inspire. Guests can enjoy a selection of hors d’oeuvres and handcrafted mocktails while taking in live entertainment that includes a Michael Jackson tribute performance by “Rico” and a Modern Egyptian Dance lesson led by “Phaedra.” Classic Chicago steppers’ music will keep the energy high throughout the afternoon. A Game Truck and Food Truck will also be on site, along with a curated marketplace showcasing local vendors offering unique products, health resources, and community information.

All ticket proceeds will directly support Peer Plus’s ongoing mission. Admission for the VIP Reception is $111.00 per person, and tickets are fully tax-deductible. Attire is summer casual, and free parking is available on-site for all guests.

Peer Plus Education & Training Advocates is a grassroots organization dedicated to bridging the gap in public health through peer-led education, healthcare navigation, and community empowerment. By transforming survivors into advocates and providing accessible health literacy, Peer Plus fosters a community of proactive wellness, sustainable recovery, and lasting hope.

Event Details

Date: Sunday, June 7, 2026

Time: 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Location: Columbus Park Refectory, 5701 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60644

Attire: Summer Casual

Admission: $111.00 per person (fully tax-deductible) — VIP Reception

Parking: FREE on-site parking available

Registration

General Public: https://www.simpletix.com/e/survivors-celebration-tickets-273558

VIP Experience: https://www.simpletix.com/e/peer-plus-39th-annual-cancer-survivors-cel-tickets-273630