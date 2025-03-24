PEER Illinois Statement on Executive Order to Dismantle Department of Education

The President’s March 20th Executive Order seeking to dismantle the Department of Education is a direct attack on public schools and puts the resources and stability our students rely on at risk. Although the executive order claims it will improve education outcomes by empowering parents and states, it will have detrimental consequences on our most vulnerable students. This executive order is part of this administration’s broader plan to divest and disrupt public education throughout the country. We strongly condemn this unlawful action that threatens to destabilize our public schools and our children’s futures.

The Department of Education plays a critical role in ensuring that federal funding is distributed lawfully and equitably to schools, particularly those in historically underserved communities. Federal resources provide critical support for low-income students, students with disabilities, English learners, and other marginalized communities.

Approximately 12% of Illinois’ public education budget comes from federal sources – this move towards potential elimination of existing federal distribution and oversight places the funding in limbo. Too many Illinois schools are already struggling to meet the needs of their students due to persistent underfunding. Despite the progress made through the Evidence-Based Funding (EBF) model, there is still a $5 billion gap to achieve fully funded schools as defined by Illinois law. Without the guarantee of federal funding, the disparity between well-resourced and under-resourced schools will grow wider, disproportionately impacting students of color and low-income students the most.

At a time when Illinois students are facing the challenging long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, academic setbacks, and mental health challenges – the dismantling of the Department of Education will create additional instability and further cut resources. In surveys and listening sessions, Illinois parents tell us that they are already experiencing overcrowded classrooms, reduced support services, and fewer extracurricular activities as a result of underfunding at the state level.

PEER Illinois urges Illinois lawmakers to prioritize public education funding now more than ever and to increase funding for EBF. Rhetoric regarding our children’s futures and education should not be used for political gain or to further political agendas – instead this moment requires tangible actions and investments. All students deserve access to full and fair school funding and excellent education opportunities and it is the responsibility of both our state and federal governments to provide it.