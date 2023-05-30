Peace Fest: One Love Edition is Saturday, June 3rd

Who’s ready?! Peace Fest: One Love Edition is on Saturday, June 3rd! 🧡🤎

This year’s block party resource fair will bring together the Greater Englewood community to honor Black and Brown collective power on Wear Orange Weekend. All are invited to come out and enjoy free food, a music concert, a resource fair, fun games, giveaways, and so much more. We’re #pushingpeace this summer and beyond!

Register to attend below! Can’t wait to see you there😎

We couldn’t make this event a success without community organizations sharing their resources! Does your organization want a table at this year’s Peace Fest? Please complete the Peace Fest Resource Fair form below and someone from our team will reach out to you.

The purpose of the Peace Fest

Did you know, 50% of Chicago residents have experienced a shooting by the time they are 40 years old? That percentage is even higher for Black and Brown residents. Moreover, shootings are up 19% in the city of Chicago since 2019. IEi stands in solidarity with our neighbors to bring peace, love, and healing to Englewood and the city, which is too often touched by gun violence.

These grim statistics are from a WGN segment which featured Imagine Englewood if, the Peace Campus, and Englewood Heroes. A big thank you to WGN and Ben Bradley for highlighting the importance of peace and healing in Englewood and beyond. Check out the entire video below!

