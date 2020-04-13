PBS unlocks FREE musicals, plays until May 27

During these unprecedented times, the theater community has come together to provide viewers from around the world the opportunity to stream select theater productions for free.

Check out this constantly updating list of musicals, plays, and operas that are now being made available to stream online for free as part of the entertainment industry’s effort to provide theater offerings to audiences at home while venues are closed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Among the current list of shows available to stream are the following:

“Cynthia Erivo in Concert.”

Tony Award-winner Cynthia Erivo presents a soulful evening of song, which was originally part of “Live from Lincoln Center.”

One of Broadway’s brightest stars, British born Erivo has seamlessly made the transition from the stage to the big screen. She won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance in “The Color Purple” before starring in several films, including Steve McQueen’s “Widows” and Kasi Lemmon’s “Harriet.”

To view, search (pbs Live From Lincoln center Cynthia Erivo).

Play: “Red” (2019)

Under the watchful gaze of his young assistant, and the threatening presence of a new generation of artists, Mark Rothko takes on his greatest challenge yet: to create a definitive work for an extraordinary setting. Award-winning stage and screen actor Alfred Molina reprises his critically acclaimed performance as the American abstract expressionist painter Mark Rothko. He is joined by rising star Alfred Enoch of television drama series “How to Get Away With Murder” as his assistant Ken.

To view, search (PBS Red).

For a complete list of all available offerings, search (filmed on stage dot com).