Paying Tribute to Those Who Paved the Way

By: Dr. Janet Seabrook

It seems like yesterday we were weathering snow storms, and now here we are in the first days of Spring! Time surely flies! Women’s History Month, which is March, is over, but I am still celebrating.

Let me begin by thanking the City of Gary’s first lady Crystal Melton for honoring me at her second annual First Ladies luncheon. I was humbled to be nominated by friend Tawana Proctor-Robinson in the area of health and to stand alongside a host of phenomenal women who were recognized for their accomplishments in various fields including public safety, education, entrepreneurship and more.

While what I do is a labor of love, it feels good to be reminded and celebrated for my passion for practicing medicine. Major congratulations to all of the honorees.

As we spent last month highlighting women from various backgrounds, regions and disciplines, I was asked by a close colleague, “who are some of the women that inspired me?” Without hesitation, I shared the following list of women. Some of them I know personally and others, I admire for their unforgettable impact in the field of healthcare:

Dr. Rebecca Lee Crumpler

Dr. Rebecca Lee Crumpler, the first African American doctor in the United States. Although born in the 1700s, she finally received a headstone a few years ago which is now maintained by the National Park Service.

Dr. Rebera Foston, the first female African-American Health Commissioner for the City of Gary. I now hold this role and only the second to do so in the city’s history.

Dr. Mae Jemison, MD102nd Commencement Exercises Class of 2020 Homecoming 2021

Dr. Mae Jemison, MD and NASA Astronaut. I was blessed with the opportunity to meet her, and she was simply awesome. As a retired astronaut, she continues to practice Internal Medicine.

As I reflect on these incredible women, I notice that they hail from various timeframes in history and various backgrounds, but they are all trailblazers in their own right. Their commitment to excellence despite the odds is a characteristic that I strive to embody in all that I do.

This article is the perfect place for me to publicly thank these women and all who continue to raise the bar while making a positive, lasting impact on our world.

Dr. Janet Seabrook is the CEO of Community HealthNet Health Centers and the Health Commissioner for the City of Gary. Follow her on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn and visit www.DrJanetSeabrook.com.