Paul Robeson: Man of the People Chicago Premiere: Friday, June 7

“Paul Robeson: Man of the People”is a new jazz poetry opera chronicling the life, artistic legacy, and activism of the most important and iconic figure of the twentieth century. This live, multimedia presentation explores the life, creative ethos, and inclusive social vision of concert artist, stage and film actor, athlete, and activist, Paul Robeson. Educator and civil rights leader Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune referred to Mr. Robeson as “the tallest tree in our forest.”

Co-created by librettist Lasana D. Kazembe and composer Ernest Dawkins, “Paul Robeson: Man of the People” will have its Chicago premiere on Friday, June 7, from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at Hamilton Park District, 513 W. 72nd St. Admission is free, with no reservation or ticket required.

‘Beehive: The 60’s Musical’ A Rockin’ Tribute to the Music of the 1960s

Marriott Theatre brings the heat this summer with a rockin’ tribute to the music of the 1960s, with “Beehive: The 60’s Musical.”

Directed and choreographed by Deidre Goodwin (Broadway: Spamalot, A Chorus Line, Chicago; Film: Chicago, Across the Universe, Half Nelson) with Music Direction by Jeff Award Winner Ryan T. Nelson, this musical celebrates the timeless classics of the powerful female voices of the 1960s and their indelible mark on the music industry. Running through August 11.

Women take the spotlight! From Aretha Franklin and Janis Joplin to Diana Ross, The Supremes, Tina Turner and more, this musical is the ultimate celebration of 1960s female empowerment!

Featuring such timeless classics as “My Boyfriend’s Back,” “Be My Baby,” “Son of a Preacher Man” and more.

“Beehive is a love letter to the music of the 1960’s,” said Director Deidre Goodwin. “This summer, we invite families and friends of all ages to take a trip down memory lane and hear songs from your favorite girl groups and powerhouse solo artists while also reminiscing on all the fun hairstyles in between!”

Goodwin is thrilled to make her Marriott Theatre directorial debut with “Beehive.”

The Marriott Theatre is located at 10 Marriott Drive in Lincolnshire, a great theatre for musicals. For more information, visit MarriottTheatre.com.

Blues on the Fox Festival, will perform first in the RiverEdge Park 2024 summer concert line-up, Friday and Saturday, June 14 and 15, featuring world renowned blues stars playing live on the banks of the beautiful Fox River.

Friday at 7 p.m., Chicago blues star and city bus driver Toronzo Cannon celebrates the release of his new album, “Shut Up & Play!” (I rode Cannon’s bus once; we talked guitar and I praised my brother’s playing). Friday’s headliner at 9 p.m. is internationally acclaimed pedal steel guitar blues master Robert Randolph.

Saturday kicks off at 3 p.m., with Wayne Baker Brooks, son of Chicago’s legendary Lonnie Brooks, and Guy King following at 5 p.m., with his one-of-a-kind blend of blues, jazz, soul, rock and R&B. At 7 p.m., it’s Joanne Shaw Taylor, the UK’s premier blues rock guitarist. Closing “Blues on the Fox” at 9 p.m. are the hard drivin’ blues-rock revivalists Big Head Todd and The Monsters.

RiverEdge Park is located at 360 N. Broadway in downtown Aurora, across from the Metra station. All tickets are general admission. Guests are encouraged to bring their own bag chairs or blankets.

For tickets and more information, visit RiverEdgeAurora.com.

New Lionsgate film featuring Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson coming in early July.

“Boneyard” is based on true events. When the skeletal remains of 11 women and girls are discovered in the New Mexico desert, an extensive investigation is launched. Inspired by true crime stories, this chilling crime thriller follows Police Chief Carter (Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson), Detective Ortega (Brian Van Holt), and Agent Petrovick (Mel Gibson) in a multi-agency effort to identify and apprehend the killer. As each of their agendas and methods clash, a tangled web of intrigue casts suspicion in all directions. Look for it in theaters.