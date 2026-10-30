Patti LaBelle Coming to Hard Rock Live in Gary November 13

Legendary soul singer Patti LaBelle is bringing her celebrated voice and decades of musical excellence to Gary, Indiana, with a live performance scheduled for Friday, November 13, at Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.

The concert will give Northwest Indiana music lovers an opportunity to experience one of the most recognizable voices in American R&B, soul and gospel music. Doors open at 7 p.m., and tickets start at $77.35.

Known for her powerful vocals, electrifying stage presence and enduring influence on popular music, LaBelle has entertained audiences for more than six decades, building a career that spans generations.

Born Patricia Louise Holte in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, LaBelle began her professional recording career in the early 1960s as a member of Patti LaBelle and the Bluebelles. She later gained international recognition with the groundbreaking group Labelle, whose 1974 hit “Lady Marmalade” became one of the defining songs of the era.

The group’s fusion of soul, funk, rock and theatrical performance helped challenge traditional expectations for Black female performers and opened new creative possibilities in popular music.

After launching her solo career in the 1970s, LaBelle established herself as one of R&B’s most accomplished performers, releasing a collection of songs that remain favorites among music audiences.

Her signature hits include “If Only You Knew,” “New Attitude,” “On My Own,” “If You Asked Me To” and “You Are My Friend.”

Her music has become a soundtrack for generations, with songs celebrating love, heartbreak, personal strength and perseverance.

LaBelle’s accomplishments include Grammy Awards, American Music Awards and NAACP Image Awards, recognition reflecting her contributions to entertainment and her influence on American culture.

Beyond the recording studio, LaBelle has built a career in television, film, publishing and business. She has appeared in numerous television productions, written bestselling books and developed the successful Patti’s Good Life food and lifestyle brand.

Her achievements have made her an influential figure not only in music but also in Black entrepreneurship and entertainment.

For African American audiences, LaBelle’s career represents an important chapter in the history of Black music. Her rise from a young Philadelphia singer to an internationally recognized performer reflects the lasting cultural impact of rhythm and blues, gospel and soul.

Her performances have also become known for their emotional intensity and audience interaction. Fans attending her concerts often experience a combination of heartfelt ballads, energetic classics and moments of humor that have become part of her distinctive stage personality.

The upcoming Gary appearance adds another major name to the entertainment lineup at Hard Rock Live, which has attracted nationally recognized performers to Northwest Indiana since opening in 2021.

Located at 5400 West 29th Avenue, near the Interstate 80/94 Burr Street interchange, Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana has become a destination for concerts and entertainment throughout the Chicago metropolitan region.

Hard Rock Live features a modern performance space with professional lighting, advanced sound systems and seating designed to provide audiences with close views of the stage.

The venue accommodates up to 1,894 seated guests, with a maximum capacity of approximately 2,700 for configurations that include standing-room areas.

For Gary, performances by internationally recognized entertainers such as LaBelle contribute to the city’s growing visibility as a regional entertainment destination.

The concert also offers an opportunity for residents and visitors to enjoy an evening celebrating the musical traditions that have played an important role in African American culture.

At 82, LaBelle continues to perform for audiences across the country, demonstrating the enduring appeal of her music and the connection she maintains with generations of fans.

Her November 13 concert promises an evening centered on the songs, musical history and unmistakable voice that have made her a household name.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster and the Hard Rock Live box office. The performance is reserved seating only, and guests must be at least 21 years old to attend.

The Hard Rock Live box office is open Fridays and Saturdays from noon until 8 p.m., and on show days beginning at noon.

For additional information, visit Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s official website or call 219-228-2383.