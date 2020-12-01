Patrick Williams, future of the Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls drafted forward Patrick Williams with the fourth pick of the 2020 NBA Draft last Wednesday. The 6-foot-8, 225 pound forward out of Florida State University was named to the ACC All-Freshman conference team and received the ACC Sixth Man of The Year Award during the 2020 NCAA season.

As a freshman, Williams averaged 9.2 points per game, 4.0 rebounds, and one block for his collegiate career. The Bulls took Williams fourth overall in the draft as the Florida State product looks to add speed, power, and strength to a skillful Chicago lineup.

According to the PeachTree Hoops scouting report, Williams was one of the more interesting high-upside players of the 2020 NBA draft class. In his only season at Florida State, Williams displayed a variety of skills. This included playing combo forward and an intriguing versatility to play both ends of the floor. His 6′ 11″ wingspan allows him to guard multiple positions on the floor while possessing a diverse skill set offensively.

“When I saw his skill level – ball-handling, shooting, ability to pass – I would disagree that he’s a raw athlete,” said Arturus Karnisovas, executive vice president of Basketball Operations for the Chicago Bulls, about drafting Williams. “He knows how to play… at FSU, he would be full court pressing guards. That’s a very unique skill for such an athletic and skilled player.”

For an NBA comp player, Williams was compared to NBA All-Star Kawhi Leonard for his defense, his willingness to play the passing lanes, and his ability to guard multiple positions.

Williams entered his freshman year at Florida State rated as the 21st-best prospect for the 2020 NBA draft according to ESPN.

Williams began the season as the Seminoles’ sixth man and scored 18 points and four rebounds against Western Carolina, followed by a 16-point performance against Tennessee-Chattanooga.

Williams scored 14 points and grabbed a career-high nine rebounds in a 65–59 win over North Carolina. The following game, he added 14 points in a 99–81 victory over the University of Miami (Florida).

In addition to his superb performance against Miami U, Williams also contributed 17 points and seven rebounds in an 80–77 win over Syracuse on February 15.

Following the 2020 NCAA season, Williams declared for the 2020 NBA draft and was selected by the Chicago Bulls with the fourth overall pick.