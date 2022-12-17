Patrick Brutus to host discussion on violence

On Monday December 19, Patrick Brutus will host the first of a series of Community Listening sessions that will discuss critical issues facing the people of the 6th Ward. As crime rises, violent incidents continue, and residents remain in fear of everyday experiences, public safety continues to be the number one issue that concerns Chicagoans.

The first session will be held at the Historic Shiloh Seventh-Day Adventist Church, located in the Park Manor neighborhood. Patrick Brutus will speak and has invited several anti-violence experts who will be present to discuss crime prevention strategies and MORE.

As part of his campaign for 6th Ward Alderman, Patrick previously released his public safety plan on September 23 which calls for a number of key initiatives that Reduce Crime, Reform violent offenders, Restore neighborhoods back to the safe spaces they once were, and Reinvest in local service providers and provide funding directly to those who work in the community to resolve conflicts.

“When I announced my intention to run for Alderman, I promised to run an invigorating campaign that would excite the people of the 6th Ward. Part of that excitement lies in the generation of new ideas that will transform our community and improve the quality of life of the people living in the Ward.”

Community Listening Session schedule

Walkable Streets and Safe Neighborhoods

– PUBLIC SAFETY December 19, 2022 Shiloh SDA Church – 7000 South Michigan Avenue 6-8pm

How Do We Fix our Failing Schools?

– EDUCATION January 12, 2023 Location – TBD

Building a Stronger Community

– ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT February 9,2023 Location – TBD

With 78 days until Election Day, Patrick believes that the voters deserve to know his policy positions and as such, has released his public safety, education, and economic development plans. All can be viewed on the campaign website at: www.patrickforthe6th.com.

“The people of the 6th Ward know what’s at stake and thanks to our incredible supporters, we’ve been fighting tooth and nail to communicate our platform and vision for the 6th Ward. The work we are doing today is critical to ensuring a better tomorrow for all of Chatham, Park Manor, West Chesterfield, Grand Crossing, West Woodlawn, Auburn Gresham and Englewood.” – Patrick Brutus

READY DAY ONE

To learn more about details of Patrick’s platform, please visit: www.patrickforthe6th.com