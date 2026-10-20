Pathway to Adventure announces 2026 service honorees



Whitney M. Young Jr. Award honorees announced

Community leaders from Chicago and Northwest Indiana will come together October 21, 2026, as Pathway to Adventure Council, Scouting America, hosts its 18th annual Whitney M. Young Jr. Service Awards at The Ivy Room, 12 E. Ohio St., in downtown Chicago.

The annual celebration recognizes individuals and organizations whose leadership, service and commitment to community advancement reflect the legacy of Whitney M. Young Jr., the influential civil rights leader who championed racial equality, economic opportunity and social justice.

This year’s honorees include Alan Mercado and his family, along with Antawn Anderson of Chicago Defender Charities. Manny Flores, president and CEO of SomerCor, will deliver the keynote address.

Established by Scouting America in 1978, the Whitney M. Young Jr. Service Award recognizes individuals and organizations committed to expanding opportunities for underserved communities. The award honors Young’s lifelong efforts to promote inclusion, equal opportunity and economic empowerment.

Darryl Dennard

Proceeds from the event will benefit the council’s Restoring the Village program, which provides Scouting opportunities at no cost to families in underserved Chicago communities. The initiative supports leadership development, career exploration, workforce readiness and character-building activities designed to help young people prepare for the future.

The event also highlights the council’s broader commitment to youth development throughout the Chicago metropolitan area and Northwest Indiana.

The 2026 Whitney M. Young Jr. Service Award Honorees Joseph, Karen, Richard and Alan Mercado Pack 1221, Pathway to Adventure Council. They will be honored October 21, 2026, at the 18th annual awards celebration at The Ivy Room in Chicago.

Among those serving on the 2026 awards committee is Dr. Marlon Mitchell, board president of Pathway to Adventure Council and a leader with the Gary East Side Community Development Corp. His involvement reflects the organization’s regional reach and connections to Northwest Indiana.

Other committee members include Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle; Darryl Dennard of iHeartMedia, who will serve as master of ceremonies; Emmanuel Hunter of Hyde Park Hospitality; Rena Henderson Mason, founder and chief engagement officer of Bold Agenda; and Stephen Schwab, senior counsel at DLA Piper, who serves as awards committee chair.

Pathway to Adventure Council serves more than 12,400 young people throughout Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana. Its programs emphasize character development, leadership training, community service and opportunities for young people to develop skills that prepare them for adulthood.

The celebration will begin with a VIP reception at 6 p.m., followed by dinner and the awards program at 7 p.m.