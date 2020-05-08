Pat Dowell, 3rd Ward Alderman Offering Free Face Coverings for Ward Residents

Saturday 10:00 am – Noon, May 9th at the 3rd Ward Public Service Office, Alderman Pat Dowell’s office will be distributing free face coverings to be worn in public in accordance with COVID-19 (Coronavirus) expert recommendations. The coverings will be available at the 3rd Ward Public Service Office located at 5046 S. State St.

Proof of residency in the ward is required to obtain the coverings. Drive-through pick up will be available. For parking, please enter the lot off State St, and exit via 51st St.

For any further questions, please call the Ward offices at 773-373-9273 or email Ward03@cityofchicago.org . Visit http://ward03chicago.com/ for COVID-19 (Coronavirus) for information and updates.