Pastors Endorse La Shawn K. Ford at Englewood Press Conference

CHICAGO — Nearly 100 people gathered Saturday morning, March 13, 2026, at the Englewood Center as more than 20 pastors from the Baptist Ministers Union of Chicago & Vicinity publicly endorsed Illinois State Representative La Shawn K. Ford in his campaign for Congress in Illinois’ 7th District.

The press conference took place just before the start of the Chi-Rusalem Peace Summit, a community initiative focused on healing, violence prevention and neighborhood revitalization. While the summit followed the endorsement announcement, some of its leaders helped organize and open the event.

Clergy members framed their support for Ford in moral and spiritual terms, emphasizing themes of redemption, fairness and unity.

Bishop Frank Holbrook, president of the Baptist Ministers Union of Chicago & Vicinity, delivered the formal endorsement and defended Ford against allegations that have surfaced during the campaign.

Bishop Frank Holbrook, president of the Baptist Ministers Union of Chicago & Vicinity

Referencing the biblical story of the woman accused of adultery, Holbrook reminded those gathered that judgment should be tempered by humility.

“He who is without sin among you, let him cast the first stone,” Holbrook said, quoting from the Gospel of John. “Each and every one of us in here today has some type of sin that we have done wrong… Surely, I find no fault in our brother. So we are glad and proud to endorse you. To God be the glory.”

Holbrook also said the endorsement reflected the ministers’ belief that Ford has the integrity and leadership needed to represent the district.

“I find that he’s a man of integrity,” Holbrook said when asked why the ministers chose to endorse Ford. “I believe that he’s going to be the right person to do what he needs to do because he’s going to be here and led by God.”

Reverend Dionell Hill opened the event with prayer, thanking those gathered and asking for unity and peace.

Reverend Dionell Hill opens the press conference with prayer.

“Father God, in the name of Jesus, we thank you for this morning,” Hill said. “We thank you for there being men of God here to represent that which is good.”

Jeff Maxwell, one of the organizers of the Chi-Rusalem initiative, said the peace summit was created to help address the decades of violence that have plagued parts of Chicago.

“We’re holding this press conference because far too long this city has been stained with the stigma of the term ‘Chiraq,’” Maxwell said. “Today we have the opportunity to denounce that narrative and announce a city of peace.”

Maxwell praised Ford’s involvement in community issues, describing him as a leader who has consistently advocated for healing and investment in neighborhoods.

Jeff Maxwell, pictured holding the microphone, addresses the audience during the press conference.

“I call him Mr. Chicago Healing,” Maxwell said. “He has always had a platform and concern about bringing healing to this city.”

A local family also spoke during the event to emphasize the need for safe community spaces for young people.

“My name is Cheryl Hamilton, and I am in total support,” Hamilton said. “We are stakeholders in our community… We’re a family that’s standing up to what is going on to say no more.”

Following the ministers’ remarks, Ford answered questions from reporters about both the endorsement and the accusations that have been raised against him during the campaign.

When asked why he believes his opponents continue to circulate allegations that he describes as false and defamatory, Ford said the situation reflects broader societal attitudes toward people who have faced legal accusations, even when those charges were dismissed.

“Harold Washington told us politics ain’t beanbag,” Ford said. “But what they’re really showing is how society treats people who have had a run-in with the criminal justice system — especially if you are a Black man or a Black woman.”

Ford also addressed allegations that have resurfaced during the congressional campaign related to a federal investigation more than a decade ago. In 2014, federal prosecutors dropped all 17 felony bank fraud charges that had been filed against Ford following a two-year investigation tied to loans involving the now-defunct ShoreBank. On the day the case was scheduled for trial, prosecutors dismissed the felony counts and Ford pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor tax offense related to his 2007 tax return.

According to contemporaneous news reports, Ford received probation and a fine in connection with the misdemeanor. Because the felony charges were dismissed, Ford was never convicted of a felony and has continued serving in the Illinois House of Representatives. During a previous interview with the Crusader, Ford said the tax payment connected to the case was later reimbursed and showed a photograph of the reimbursement check stored on his phone.

Reverend Paul Jakes, who described himself as a clergy leader supporting Ford, pointed to the state lawmaker’s legislative record as another reason ministers support his candidacy.

As Marx Jones prays, Reverend Paul Jakes can been seen standing to his right.

Jakes cited Ford’s work on policies designed to help formerly incarcerated individuals rebuild their lives.

“He led legislation on banning the box,” Jakes said, referring to measures allowing job applicants to avoid disclosing criminal records early in the hiring process. “He provided legislation for expungement so people don’t have to worry about their past coming back to haunt them.”

Jakes said those efforts reflect a commitment to second chances.

“That lets us know clearly that La Shawn Ford is not only ready but ready on day one to take the leadership role for the Seventh Congressional District,” Jakes said.

Ford also addressed questions about how his experience in the Illinois General Assembly would translate into bringing federal resources back to the district.

He pointed to the Englewood facility where the press conference was held as an example of the type of investment he believes communities need.

“There’s no reason why places like this can’t serve as community hubs,” Ford said. “We need trade centers and career training opportunities in our neighborhoods. Not everyone wants to go to college, but everyone deserves access to training and opportunity.”

Ford said expanding access to trade programs and job training would be among his priorities if elected to Congress.

After the press conference concluded, organizers invited attendees to remain for the Chi-Rusalem Peace Summit, which brought together clergy leaders, community members and nonprofit organizations to discuss strategies for violence prevention and economic development.