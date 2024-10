UNITY BAPTIST CHURCH Pastor R. Jerry Protho recently met members of the church’s Widow’s Aide ministry. The ministry has taken a commission from 1Timothy:5 “Give proper recognition to the widows who are in need.” During the luncheon meeting held at D&G Soul Food & Salad, Pastor Protho discussed the committee’s mission. Pictured l-r: Marlene Thomas, Juanita Matheny, Rev. Protho, Edith Nunley, Helen Collins, Tanya Sartin and Fey B. Straughter.