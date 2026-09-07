Pastor Darius Brooks releases debut inspirational book

Pastor Dr. Darius Brooks celebrated the release of his debut book, SAY, “SELF,” Volume I, on August 30, 2026, at Grace Central Church in Westchester, Illinois.

Presented by Brooks Legacy Publishing, the event brought together church members, relatives, friends and supporters for an afternoon of conversation, music and fellowship, marking a new chapter in Brooks’ ministry.

Legendary Chicago broadcast journalist Art Norman joined Brooks for a discussion about the experiences that inspired the book and the lessons Brooks has gained throughout his life and ministry. Brooks said he hopes the book will encourage readers to strengthen their faith, reconsider how they approach life’s challenges and pursue purposeful growth.

For years, people encountering Brooks at churches, restaurants, stores, airports and other places have asked him to repeat something he said so they could write it down. Those memorable observations and words of encouragement became the foundation for SAY, “SELF,” Volume I.

The self-published book contains 52 original inspirational statements known as #ADBQ, meaning “A Darius Brooks Quote.” Each quotation is accompanied by a personal reflection and space for readers to consider how its message applies to their lives. Structured as a 52-week journey, the book encourages readers to move forward through one quotation, reflection and intentional decision at a time.

The launch celebration concluded with an official release countdown and a book-signing session with Brooks. His wife, Deborah “Wonderful” Brooks, who designed the book, and their daughter, Dasha Brooks, also participated in the celebration.

“This book is the result of years of sermons, songs, conversations and life experiences,” Deborah Brooks said. “I have watched people stop Darius everywhere we go and ask him to repeat something so they could write it down. Now, it has already been written down for them. I could not be prouder of my husband and this incredible accomplishment.”

The family thanked the Grace Central Church congregation for its support and hospitality. It also expressed appreciation to Norman, Brooks’ relatives and friends, the event-planning team, volunteers and those who attended the celebration or purchased the book.

Brooks is an award-winning songwriter, composer, arranger, producer, musician and recording artist whose career in contemporary gospel music spans more than four decades.

For nearly 40 years, he served as music director for the late Rev. Jesse Louis Jackson Sr. and the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, traveling across the United States and internationally in support of the movement for civil rights, justice and equality.

He also spent more than 30 years in musical leadership with the late Rev. Milton Brunson and the Thompson Community Singers, known worldwide as “The Tommies.”

Brooks is the creative force behind several gospel standards, including “Safe in His Arms,” “My Mind’s Made Up,” “For the Good of Them,” “If I Be Lifted,” “I Tried Him and I Know Him,” “God’s Got It” and “Your Will.”

Throughout his career, he has worked with artists including Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Ramsey Lewis, Shirley Caesar, Vickie Winans and Ricky Dillard. His work has received Grammy, Stellar and Dove Award recognition and reached audiences in Great Britain, Sweden, Italy, South Africa, Germany and other countries.

In 2009, Brooks became senior pastor of Grace Central Church. He also leads Darius Brooks & The Tommies Reunion and founded the SDM Foundation for Education and the Arts, through which he mentors and develops aspiring musicians and performing artists.

Whether preaching, writing music, mentoring artists or encouraging others through everyday conversations, Brooks has built his ministry around strengthening faith and helping people pursue their God-given purpose.

SAY, “SELF,” Volume I is the first installment in a planned series, with Volume II currently in development.

The book may be purchased at Grace Central Church’s website: New Book Release | Say, “Self” Volume I by Dr. Darius Brooks