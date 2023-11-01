Pastor Anthony Williams leads nationwide effort to tackle rising civilian violence crisis

Pastor Anthony Williams was integral in passing health reform bill HB158, that made violence a health crisis in the state of Illinois in 2021. Yet civilian violence is increasing and is at a fever pitch. The recent shooting in the state of Maine is a prime example of this. State legislation is good, but it’s not enough.

He organized a walk from Chicago IL to Washington DC in 2021. To encourage PRESIDENT Joe Biden, to make violence a health crisis nationwide. Followed by a National Plan of Civility. Now Pastor Williams along with Non-Violence Works, Chicago Freedmen, and other local organizations. Are on the same path again. He is determined to get federal legislation passed, that makes violence a health crisis nationwide. Just like he did in the state of Illinois.

He is holding 2 press conferences, a few days apart, to push the issue nationally. One in Chicago, and the other in D.C. Join us at our 1st press conference in Chicago IL on November 3rd at 10:30am in front of the Park Manor Church. Then November 7th at 12 NOON for our 2nd press conference, in Washington D.C., in front of the MLK Memorial on Independence Ave. PRESIDENT Biden and the United States Congress must act now. They must make civilian violence, and public health crisis nationwide! And they must implement a National Plan of Civility.

DUAL PRESS CONFERENCES, Chicago IL, & Washington DC:



1st Press Conference: Friday November 3RD, 2023|10:30 AM CST,

Outside in front of Park Manor Church UCC 7000 S. King Dr., Chicago IL



2nd Press Conference: Tuesday November 7th, 2023|12 NOON, King Memorial 1850 West Basin Drive SW, Near West Basin Drive SW & Independence Ave. SW Washington, DC 2002

Marlon J. Watson – Pres. Chicago Freedmen 773-639-4905 or [email protected]

Anthony W. Williams – Pastor of King International Ministries 708-690-5339 or [email protected]

Phillip Bradley – President of Non-Violence Works 773-301-1792