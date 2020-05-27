Pastor and wife show appreciation to hospital staff

Rev. Lawrence E. Robertson, the Pastor of Christ Baptist Church, along with his wife Juliana Robertson delivered coffee and donuts to all of the nurses, patient care technicians, and certified nurse’s assistants at Methodist Hospital North- lake campus, on Friday, May 8th.

Pastor Robertson reflected on how his wife Juliana for over 20 years would get up early in the morning, before the sun came up to go out and work all day in the hospitals attending to those in need. She would spend her day seeing about the sick and assisting patients in the healing process.

We thought it would be a great way to express our appreciation to those who are on the front lines every day.

These are the unsung heroes in our community. These are the people who are exposed to and deal with sickness each and every day. And so, we wanted to give them a coffee break on us and on behalf of Christ Baptist Church.

God bless the doctors, nurses and healthcare workers.