Passing the Baton to Mr. Lamar Grear

The Gary Historical and Cultural Society is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Lamar Grear as the new conductor of the 30-member Gary Civic Symphony Orchestra (GCSO). Mr. Grear, a flutist in the orchestra, has been selected to lead the ensemble. He is one of the youngest conductors in the orchestra’s history and will succeed Mr. Michael A. Carson, who stepped down earlier this year.

Mr. Grear has been playing the flute for over 15 years and has an extensive background in music composition. He has participated in numerous competitions and musical workshops.

For over 80 years, the City of Gary has been renowned for its tradition of excellent orchestral music performed by the Gary Symphony Orchestra. The GCSO continues to uphold this legacy of high standards, and they invite the public to attend this inaugural performance.

Mr. Grear has plans to expand the orchestra to include new talent and is exploring opportunities to perform at additional venues beyond Gary. The first performance under his direction will be held at the Gary Public Library on Sunday, June 29, 2025, at 3 pm. Subsequently, the orchestra will perform in collaboration with the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra at Marquette Park in Gary on Friday, July 26, 2025. Individuals interested in joining the orchestra are encouraged to contact (219) 413-6179 or (219) 680-7215 for additional information.