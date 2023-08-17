Partnership to join forces for 4th Annual Yoga with the Youth event

Grow America LLC, a non-profit organization committed to promoting health and wellness in Northwest Indiana, and teaching youth urban farming is thrilled to announce its partnership with Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield for the 4th Annual Yoga with the Youth event. This exciting collaboration aims to provide health and wellness opportunities to underserved communities in the region, addressing physical activities, mental wellbeing, and lifesaving skills.

This FREE event will take place on Saturday, September 9, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Marquette Park Beach, located at 7010 Oak Avenue, Gary, IN. Children and adults will have the chance to participate in a 35-minute yoga session and a 25-minute plyometric exercise, promoting physical activity and mental well-being. Additionally, attendees will receive valuable hands-only CPR training, designed to bring awareness to children and how it can save lives.

One of the key objectives of Yoga with the Youth is to promote holistic health benefits for children. Numerous studies have shown that yoga can significantly boost self-esteem, mental wellness, and overall physical health in young individuals. By providing a space for self-expression and relaxation, yoga helps children develop discipline, reduce impulsivity, and improve focus and attention. In addition, mindfulness exercise can improve emotional regulation, and participation in breathing exercise and relaxation techniques will assist children and parents with anxiety management.

As part of its commitment to supporting education, Grow America LLC will be giving away backpacks and limited school supplies to the first 50 youth attending the event. This initiative aims to equip students with essential tools for academic success.

The event is made possible through the generous support and collaboration of several community partners. In addition to Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield, participating organizations include CKW Sports Consulting, Sweet Escape Restoration Center, The Gary Fire Department, The Gary Literacy Coalition, The Gary Food Council, Ancient Mystic, Marram Health, and Calumet Region Little League.

“We are proud to team up with Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield and our valued community partners to bring the 4th Annual Yoga with the Youth event to the community,” said Carl Weatherspoon Jr., Founder of Grow America LLC. “This event aligns perfectly with our mission to empower youth with the knowledge and tools they need to live healthy and fulfilling lives.”

For more information about Yoga with the Youth, please contact Carl Weatherspoon Jr. at 219.613.7594 or via email at [email protected]. Follow them on social media for updates and event highlights.