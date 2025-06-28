Partnership to host two free family engagement events

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Gary Community School Corporation, in partnership with the City of Gary, is excited to host two upcoming events focused on family fun and community engagement. These free activities are open to all Gary families and offer the perfect opportunity to make lasting memories together. The first event, a family-friendly movie night, will take place on Monday, June 30th, at the football stadium of West Side Leadership Academy, 900 Gerry St. in Gary.

Families can enjoy the animated favorite “Dog Man”, a film beloved by kids and adults alike. Doors open at 5:00 p.m., allowing families to find a comfortable spot and soak in the evening’s atmosphere before the movie begins promptly at 6 PM. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets, folding chairs, and snacks for this enjoyable night under the stars. Free popcorn will be provided to the first 50 attendees.

The second event, a Family Field Day, will be held on Saturday, July 19, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at the same location. This exciting day of activities includes Touch a Truck, where children can explore fire trucks, ambulances, and police cars up close. Families will also enjoy games, interactive activities and plenty of opportunities for fun and networking.

“These events reflect our shared commitment to creating opportunities for families to come together in meaningful ways with the District as the backdrop,” said Chelsea Whittington, Chief of Public and Community Relations at the Gary Community School Corporation. “We invite all families in the community to join us and experience our schools in an open and welcoming environment.”

These family events provide an opportunity to learn more about the district offerings. Representatives will be available to answer questions, provide insights, and guide families through the enrollment process. Both events are free of charge and represent the joint effort of the Gary Community School Corporation and the City of Gary to strengthen local families and the broader community. For more information, please contact Family and Community Engagement at (219) 881 5466 or via email at info@ garycsc.k12.in.us