Partnership donates computers and popcorn to students and families

ECIER Foundation partnered with Michels, Indiana American Water, Chicagoland Popcorn and the John Will Anderson Boys & Girls Club to donate computers and popcorn to foundation students that are engaged in e-learning at home.

Gary Schools are closed for the rest of the school year; therefore, students are expected to learn from home and do not have a computer to complete their studies. ECIER Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that was created to educate, empower and equip our youth to realize their potential and achieve their dreams through innovation and entrepreneurship. ECIER Foundation is designed to enhance, motivate and educate students on structured initiatives and increase the student’s awareness in the area of college preparation along with providing an opportunity to receive scholarships. The students that received computers are; Marcus Steele Jr. (Calumet New Tech High School), Peter T. Webb (Theodore Roosevelt College and Career Academy), Breana Weathersby (Lighthouse College Prep), Arianna Love (21st Century), Angela Tipton (Lighthouse College Prep), Charles Johnson (Thea Bowman), Julian Rainey (Thea Bowman) and Kevon Gibson (Steel City Academy).

“The Board of Directors were delighted to support the idea to donate computers to our students” said Chareice White foundation founder. Donations for the foundation are welcomed at www.ecier.org.

“Michels agreed to donate computers to ECIER Foundation,” said Paige Rothrock. The family-owned business is an international energy and infrastructure company headquartered in Brownsville, Wisconsin. With more than 8,000 employees and more than 40 permanent offices and yards from coast to coast. Michels is involved in various areas of energy and infrastructure construction, including pipelines, electrical power, transportation, horizontal directional drilling, deep foundations, communications networks, pipe rehabilitation, and sewer, water and tunnel construction and rehabilitation. They have been involved in design-build and EPC projects, including transportation and power delivery.

“Indiana American Water Company was delighted to donate computers, to ECIER Foundation to help students in need,” said Francisco Ochoa. This will allow the students to have the ability to keep up with their studies in order to accomplish their goal of one day becoming an entrepreneur. Indiana American Water Company serves more than 250,000 residents in northwest Indiana. They own and operate water systems through 70,000+ metered connections in Gary, Portage, Merrillville, Hobart, Chesterton, South Haven, Lake Station, Porter, Winfield, Shorewood, Burns Harbor and Dune Acres. They serve more than 80,000 residents as a regional supplier to Schererville, Crown Point, New Chicago and Ogden Dunes.

Chicagoland Popcorn launched in September 2013, ChicagoLand Popcorn is an award-winning gourmet popcorn shop that specializes in making over 250 flavors of premium, handcrafted, gourmet popcorn. They are based in Merrillville, Indiana, directly across the roadway from Albanese Candy Factory and company store.

A secondary location is conveniently located in Lake Central Plaza on U.S. Route 41 (U.S. 41) approximately two miles south of route 30 across from Lake Central High School.