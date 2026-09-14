Partners cut ribbon on Tolleston Opportunity Campus

Nearly 4 years after the vision was planted to have The Methodists Hospitals, Crossroads YMCA and the John Will Anderson Boys & Girls Club share space at the former Tolleston School, the ribbon was cut on the Tolleston Opportunity Campus, Wednesday afternoon.

Although funding was secured early in 2023, the partners took the long road to turn the campus into a community center for all ages.

“Two saunas; I’m coming,” Tiara Williams said.

“You can see my house from here,” said Marcus Steele, who joined the Anderson Club when it moved to Tolleston in 2013. In 2021, Steele, then 18, was a finalist for the Boys & Girls Club National Youth of the Year Award. He is now Gary’s Family & Youth Services Coordinator.

“I love it. To see how it was when I started here as a kid and to see all the opportunities the kids will get now, from the Teen Tech Center to the extra space; this is amazing for the youth. They will get to use the Boys & Girls Club and the Y,” Steele said.

“I think the city needed this; it’s going to break ground for what’s coming next to the city,” he said.

Thirty million dollars, $10 million each from the Dean & Barbara White Foundation, the City of Gary, and the State of Indiana Economic Development’s READI Program was the projected cost to demolish unused portions of the former school, modernize the Anderson Club space, and add new construction for the Crossroads Y and Methodist Hospitals sections.

‘Needs assessments’ were the watchwords after the Gary city council approved the use of $10 million of its ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) monies to match the funds from the White Foundation and READI Program. The partners had to find out what programs and services the people in Gary wanted.

Phone calls and online surveys led to community engagement sessions held at the Tolleston Park Pavilion, Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, and with high school students at 21st Century Charter School.

The partners came up with four areas to focus on, youth development, healthy families, healthy communities, and economic and workforce development.

Still more was needed, said Jay Buckmaster, President and CEO at Crossroads YMCA at Wednesday’s ceremonies. The cost now approaches $50 million.

The YMCA includes a childcare center, 2 pools and saunas, family locker rooms, fitness center, multi-purpose rooms, gym, indoor track, and a juice bar.

“Didn’t I tell you it was going to turn out great; I told you that,” an excited Matt Doyle, Methodist Hospital’s chief executive officer exclaimed, grinning from ear to ear.

Gary Mayor Eddie Melton thanked the partners and donors for investing in Gary.

“Almost 13 years ago we were helping to clean out Tolleston Middle School to make way for the Anderson Club. Never in a million years did I envision being here in this state-of-the-art facility on the same campus,” the mayor said. “Your investments are not just in bricks and mortar. You’re investing in our future, in our children, our families, our workforce, and our community.”

The Anderson Club held its ribbon cutting and grand re-opening in June, in time for its summer camp.

The YMCA and Methodist Hospitals sections will open on September 28..