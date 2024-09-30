President Joe Biden, please pardon Jesse Jackson, Jr. the former 2nd Congressional Representative from Illinois who served his time in a very positive manner for a crime that he committed.

After a person has paid his debt to society he should not continue to be treated as an outcast. It has been said that the formerly incarcerated in America continue to be treated as criminals long after they have been released. This needs to change.

The United States of America is arguably was (is) a beacon of light for the world. The U.S. is unique in this regard and serves as the “melting pot” or, as some people like to say, “salad bowl” of the world wherein individuals contribute their special flavor to the mix but do not lose their unique identity.

Though the United States had the goal of creating a government “of the people, by the people, and for the people,” it wasn’t always the benevolent entity that we would have liked. One of the hiccups in America’s path was the institution of slavery. Because of this, African Americans are now in the process of lobbying for reparations due to the residual damage that was done to the Black population.

And then along came the Jackson Family, headed by the venerable civil rights pioneer Jesse Jackson, Sr. and his family. The Jacksons have helped America turn a mirror on itself by joining in a fight for equity in America. One of the most talented members of this outstanding family is Jesse Jackson, Jr.

Building on the work of his father, the Reverend Jesse Jackson, Mr. Jackson has been guided by a single-minded mission: improving the lives and communities of marginalized people in the United States and around the world. He is a hardworking advocate for racial, social, economic, and environmental justice. His career has taken him “from the corridors of Congress to the corner stores of communities.” His record of working with stakeholders at every level—from individual citizens to presidents of the United States— showcases his exceptional commitment to the work of democracy and the struggle for a more perfect union.”

Mr. Jackson has always strived to realize what he characterizes as “human rights for all; not just civil rights for some.” Yet, as a human being, he is not perfect and has had his challenges and made some mistakes. One unfortunate move landed him in prison.

Jackson, during his service as 2nd Congressional District Representative in Illinois, got caught with his hands in the cookie jar in 2012. He and his former wife, Sandi Jackson, were charged with the illegal personal use of $750,000 in campaign funds. As a result of that ill-fated misstep, he was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison, but was given credit for good behavior and completion of a mandated substance-abuse program. He was in prison from 2013 to 2015. Mr. Jackson’s experience in prison was a self-reflective time. In one of his most recent books, he writes that “…prison was one of the best things that happened to me…[and] my personal experience gave me the fire of radical empathy and a new American truth.”

The goal of incarceration, in theory, should be that of rehabilitation. People who serve time should be given the opportunity to reflect, correct their errors, and to put their lives on a positive upward path. Incarceration is not intended to be a tool for perpetual punishment. That concept defeats the benefits that can be obtained from those who have re-directed their lives. Though there are cases where it has been successfully demonstrated, we should be vigilant to ensure that everyone who has turned his or her life around can garner a clean slate. With this said, if anyone deserves an opportunity for a pardon, Jesse Jackson, Jr is the poster child for this action. With his mother, Jacqueline Jackson, in the lead, nine mayors and numerous others are standing in support of a pardon. It would free him up to be a greater blessing to our society wherein he can continue to inspire and motivate millions of Americans to realize change at the local, national, and international levels. Aluta Continua.