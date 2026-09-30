Second Installment Tax Year 2025 property taxes are due Thursday, October 1, Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas reminded taxpayers today.

The Treasurer’s Office posted nearly 1.8 million bills online at cookcountytreasurer.com in mid-August and mailed printed bills to taxpayers in early September.

The Treasurer’s Office accepts partial payments from those unable to pay the full amount. After October 1, any balance due is charged 0.75% per month, as required by state law. Illinois lawmakers in 2023 approved reforms championed by Pappas that reduced the interest rate penalty in Cook County from 1.5% to 0.75% per month, or from 18% to 9% annually.



To make a payment or download a copy of your tax bill, visit cookcountytreasurer.com:

· Select the blue box labeled “Pay Online for Free”

· Search by property address or enter your Property Index Number

· If you see a total amount due, click on the blue pay now button

· Follow the steps as directed; you will need to know your account number and your bank’s routing number.

You can also use the website to:

· Search for $105 million in available refunds.

· Check to see if you are missing out on $19 million in tax exemptions, which can lower your tax bill.

If you choose to pay by mail, your stamped envelope must be in the mail on or before the October 1 due date.

If you’d like to pay in person, you can at any of nearly 400 Chase Bank branches across Illinois. More than 100 community banks in Chicagoland also accept Cook County property tax payments.

Also, beginning October 2, the office offers a free Payment Plan Calculator to property owners who are late paying their taxes. The Calculator enables taxpayers who’ve fallen behind to budget their property tax expenses through monthly or twice monthly payments.

A short video tutorial is available walking taxpayers through the steps of using the Payment Plan Calculator in English, Spanish or Polish.