Pappas: Stay home! Everything you can do at my office you can do at cookcountytreasurer.com

Although the city, county and state have opened back up, homeowners and business people can avoid a trip downtown by taking care of their property taxes at cookcountytreasurer.com, including making payments, searching for refunds and verifying tax exemptions, Treasurer Maria Pappas said recently.

“Stay home!” Pappas said. “Millions of people are still staying home and you should, too. Homeowners and business people can conduct all their business on my website.”

The Second Installment is due August 3, but property owners can pay without any interest charge through October 1, 2020, thanks to an ordinance urged by Pappas and passed by the Board of Commissioners. Partial payments are accepted.

In addition to making a payment, property owners may use cookcountytreasurer.com to:

Search $75 million in available refunds going back 20 years

Apply for a refund

See if you are missing out on $34 million in senior exemptions

Download a copy of your tax bill

Update your mailing address

Submit a question, along with supporting documents

Check the status of a pending refund

Find out if your property is on the delinquent Tax Sale list

Just enter your address. A Property Identification Number (PIN) is not required.

Any balance due after October 1 will be charged 1.5 percent per month, as required by law.