Pappas, Jordan, Black Men United to share flowers, chips along Michigan Avenue for Mother’s Day

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas, media personality “Candid” Candace Jordan and members of Black Men United will hand out flowers and chips to passersby from noon to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 12, along Chicago’s Magnificent Mile.

The event will take place at the southeast corner of Michigan Avenue and Pearson Street, near Water Tower Place. Pappas, Jordan and others have given flowers to passing pedestrians and motorists for several years to honor Mother’s Day.

“This is our traditional way of spreading kindness,” Pappas said. “Being kind to others without expecting anything in return brings out the best in people and shows what a great city Chicago is.

Jordan writes Chicago’s longest-running lifestyle blog at candidcandace.com and is an associate publisher at Chicago Star Media. She is a former social columnist for the Chicago Tribune and Today’s Chicago Woman magazine.

Black Men United is a national community service organization with chapters in 37 states that focuses on restoring and rebuilding Black communities. Black Men United is led by the Rev. John F. Harrell, pastor of Proviso Missionary Baptist Church in Maywood.