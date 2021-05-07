Pandemic Makes us More Aware of Mental Health Awareness Month

The spread of COVID-19 has created a constant stream of discussion around symptoms, testing, long-term effects, vaccination, etc. One area of concern that has not received as much attention is the tremendous mental impact that the pandemic has had on most, if not all of us. From the quarantining and loss of loved ones to wearing of masks and physical distancing, the mental effect of this global catastrophe is real!

With the month of May being Mental Health Awareness Month, it is the perfect time to shed light on how we are mentally adjusting to the new norms that the pandemic has presented. In addition, it is helpful to identify ways to care for ourselves mentally.

Mental Health America (www.mhanational.org) offers an exhaustive list of healthy mental health habits. I decided to expound on five of their suggested behaviors:

Get some rest! Nothing helps the mind (and body) better than consistent rest. This means a full night of sleep (6-8 hours) without distractions such the television or other devices. Peace, quiet and darkness, if possible, create the best environment for sleep. Go off the grid. In connection with rest, unplugging is another great way to boost your mental health. Take the time to cut off phones, computers, and other devices, and be present in what is going on around you. Whether it is spending time with family or a bit of alone time, it is amazing how refreshed one feels after taking a “digital break.” Try adding omega-3 fatty acids into your diet. Did you know that omega-3 fatty acids are linked to decreased rates of depression and schizophrenia among other health benefits? Get your source of omega-3s in foods like wild salmon, flaxseeds, or walnuts. Enjoy at least 15 minutes of sunshine daily. Now that Spring is blossoming, we have more access to daylight. Sunlight synthesizes Vitamin D, which experts believe is a mood elevator. – Feeling a bit stressed? Believe it or not, smiling helps to lower your heart rate and creates calm.

The above mental wellness tips are simple, and more important can be implemented right away. If you or a loved one appear to be exhibiting signs of more serious mental health issues, please consult with a professional right away.

Lastly, please be mindful that although vaccinations are now available, the pandemic is not over. Continue to mask up and stay safe because your health matters!

