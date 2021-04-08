OWN’S ‘Ready to Love’ kicks off in Houston

‘Iyanla: Fix My Life’ looks forward to its series finale

Record-breaking Hollywood producer Will Packer’s popular dating series “Ready to Love,” hosted by Tommy Miles, returns with an all-new cast in Houston exploring the real-life dating interactions of sexy, successful and grown Black men and women who are each looking for lasting love and an authentic relationship. “Ready to Love’s” most recent cycle helped make OWN No. 1 on Friday nights for African-American viewers. The series is produced by Will Packer Media and Lighthearted Entertainment.

The contestants vying for love include:

Dedrick E. Donnell, 47. About: Chef that helps you to lose weight!

Chrisantheium McIntosh, 39. About: The mile high Barbie of the friendly skies.

Alexis “Fly” Jones, 36. About: “Tiny Tank” television producer with a heart for visual storytelling.

Andrea Nickleberry, 38. About: World traveling creative who loves everything self-care.

Troy McAllister, 51. About: I’m a girl’s dad of one and a car and workout enthusiast, with the ambition to grow with love and to be in love.

Tressa Eleby, 43. About: Mom of one grown child, entrepreneur, and stand-up comedian.

Verneashia Allen, 40. About: Super-girl mom.

Amber McCray, 31. About: Young, vibrant Assistant District Attorney.

Jason Hurns, 36. About: A young and energetic man.

Ron Freeman, 40. About: Businessman that works hard and plays harder.

Ida Cooley, 37. About: Houston girl who wants the world.

Liz Rachelle, 40. About: Adventurous, bold, and creative young woman.

Joél Ware, 42. About: A believer in change.

Stacy Marie Bowers, 39. About: Savvy, smart, sweet, fabulous mom, business owner, and amateur wine connoisseur with a never-ending sense of wanderlust.

Khaleel Lott, 41. About: Educator on a journey through life.

AJ Johnson, 38. About: An upkept man, jack of all trades, and a master of some.

Christian Pope, 36. About: Single man that loves the great outdoors.

David Brown, 44. About: Father, lover of God, compassionate and top-performing realtor who sees the best in people.

Kyra Coffey, 34.

Tommy Miles has come into his own with this series that, in my opinion, pits the women against other women and the men against other men in a quest for at least a few couples to find love in the interim. Past episodes have seen couples get close, some contestants deciding that this wasn’t their cup of tea, and even more sincere, the entire group supporting individual cast members who may have endured family emergencies right in the midst of taping.

Friday nights from 9-10 p.m. ET/PT “Iyanla: Fix My Life.” After 10 years and eight seasons, the award-winning hit “Iyanla: Fix My Life” will have its series finale when all-new episodes premiere Saturday, April 10, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. A two-hour farewell special will air on Saturday, May 22, at 9 p.m. ET/PT showcasing all the memorable moments and never-before-seen footage from the series.

“Iyanla: Fix My Life,” featuring six-time New York Times bestselling author, spiritual life coach, host, and executive producer Iyanla Vanzant, has recorded nearly 150 episodes and has been the highest-rated unscripted series in OWN history across all key demos.

Vanzant helps those who are struggling, guiding them toward a new way of living and encouraging them to do the work necessary for real change. Through emotional heart-to-heart conversations and often a dose of tough-love, Vanzant helps individuals confront unresolved issues that are causing turmoil.

She coaches guests and gives them the tools to fix their own lives, seeking to break the negative patterns.

“The minute Iyanla stepped onto the stage of ‘The Oprah Show,’ I knew she had a talent that was meant to be shared and I am glad that she created the perfect vehicle to provide OWN viewers with her healing magic,” said Oprah Winfrey. Vanzant says: “The time I have spent creating and working on ‘Fix My Life’ has been nothing short of phenomenal.

In my heart of hearts, I believe that ‘Fix My Life’ has contributed to the creation of a new genre of television programming, where people get to speak and see how to address issues that have been taboo. My prayer is that ‘Fix My Life’ will be standard for others who have the vision and courage to bring personal healing work to the television screen.”

The new season opens with a dramatic intervention called “LisaRaye McCoy: Queen of De-Nial,” when actress LisaRaye McCoy (“The Family Business” and “All of Us”) returns to Iyanla to complete the work that she started on her last visit. Vanzant answers the call to counsel LisaRaye, who is finally ready to tackle the underlying issues within herself. Saturday, April 10, (9 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET/PT).