OWN’s ‘Black Love’ series hits nail on head with relationship advice

By Elaine Hegwood Bowen, M.S.J.

The fifth season of OWN’s “Black Love,” featuring GRAMMY Award-winning artist Ledisi and her husband Ron Young, “Greenleaf” actor Keith David and his wife Dionne Lea Williams, and R&B singer Kenny Lattimore and wife Judge Faith Jenkins, premieres on Friday, May 14, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.

“Black Love,” created by husband-and-wife filmmakers Codie and Tommy Oliver, continues to present real, honest, emotional, and transparent love stories from some of the most successful people in business and entertainment as well as everyday couples. The new season will also feature Chance and Tabitha Brown, Singer/Songwriter Tank and Zena Foster, Stylist Jason Bolden and interior designer Adair Curtis, plus others who will discuss topics from early days of marriage to navigating finances, religious differences, parenting, and the unexpected twists that are part of every couples’ journey.

Some of the celebrities who appear on “Black Love” joined for a Zoom panel discussion on Monday, May 10, and I was able to listen in as a treasure trove of nuggets where shared. The provocative show not only lets viewers into their lives but also provides viewers with sage advice about love and relationships.

When asked about the need for these types of shows and the fact that social media can skew reality, constantly share heartbreak and betrayal, and be a breeding ground for negativity, David said: “It’s paramount to show good news about Black couples. Let Zion rejoice,” he said. While adding a line from “The Wiz,” “don’t bring me no bad news.”

Singer Kenny Lattimore, who recently married Divorce Court Judge Faith Jenkins, said: “There are a lot of questions and not a lot of true answers [on social media].”

Judge Jenkins added: “We see the worst case of what happens in relationships. In our love story, we were very protective because the messages are not always positive. We decided to do ‘Black Love’ to share more of our story.”

David’s wife, Dionne, said that he reminds her of how strong she is. “He keeps me empowered as a Black woman who has sights on bigger things in the future.”

Ledisi says about her husband Ron: “He has helped me mentally and spiritually. It allows me to be domestic at home and show the southern part of me.”

And while Ledisi is busy with singing and other engagements, her husband said that she credits him with being her anchor. “She said that I was good in chaos—cool and calm,” Ron said.

Take a look at the trailer and some of the other couples: Black Love SEASON 5 on OWN Returns May 14th! | Trailer – Bing video.