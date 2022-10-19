Owners of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Schererville to Mark 1-Year Anniversary with 4-Day Celebration

Power couple and St. Croix natives Lou and Dianne Reed stepped out on faith to fulfill a dream of owning a franchise restaurant. This week, they are celebrating 1-year of being the owners of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Schererville and have schedule a series of event to commemorate this milestone.

Wednesday, October 19 – Greek Night 6pm – 8pm

Members of Greek fraternities and sororities are invited to wear their apparel and received 20% off. There will be a DJ, networking and fun!

Thursday, October 20 – Salute to First Responders

All first responders who come in uniform or show ID will receive 20% off all day!

Friday, October 21 – Salute to Educators

All educators who show ID will receive 20% off all day!

Saturday, October 22 – 1-year Anniversary Ceremony

This is the actual day that Dickey’s Barbecue Pit opened in Schererville one year ago. Town officials, community leaders, Chamber of Commerce representatives, customers, supporters and staff will gather for a ceremony at the restaurant at 10:00 a.m.

“We are extremely proud and grateful to reach this milestone,” said co-owner Dianne Canton-Reed. “My husband and I are proud of what we have been able to accomplish thanks to the support of this great community. We want the next few days to reflect our appreciation of everyone who has had a hand in our success.”

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is located at 1505 US Highway 41 Suite A6 – A7. Dine, carryout, delivery and catering are available. For more information, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Schererville on Facebook.

Watch an interview with the Reed here.