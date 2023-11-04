Overnight lane closures planned for I-94 this weekend

Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Superior Construction Co Inc will have overnight lane closures on I-94 eastbound and westbound between State Road 912/Cline Ave and I-65 this weekend.



Eastbound I-94 will have overnight lane closures from approximately 9 p.m. Friday, November 3 to 10 a.m. Saturday, November 4 to place permanent striping through the work area. Additional lane closures may be used overnight on I-94 eastbound from Saturday, November 4 to Sunday, November 5 if needed.



Westbound I-94 will have an overnight lane closure from approximately 8 p.m. Saturday, November 4 to 12 p.m. Sunday, November 5 to complete preliminary work prior to moving westbound traffic back to it’s normal traffic configuration the following evening. Overnight lane closures will then be used from approximately 8 p.m. Sunday, November 5 to 5 a.m. Monday, November 6 to complete this traffic switch. Additional lane closures may be used overnight on westbound I-94 from Monday, November 6 to Tuesday, November 7 if needed.



All schedules are weather dependent and subject to change. Work is expected to wrap up in late November. INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.

